49ers vs. Seahawks: Thursday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is here, and it’s Thursday which means it’s time for Thursday Night Football. Considering the game is streamed only on Amazon Prime, it’s the start of something new when it comes to watching football. But when it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Amazon Prime

SEA: +3.5

O/U: 43

Moneyline:

SEA: +150

SF: -175

Staff Picks:

There are some prime time games where fans of the black-and-gold couldn’t care less who is victorious. Then there are games which have a level of intrigue to the fan base. This Thursday night, there isn’t really a reason for Steelers faithful to be engaged with this NFC West matchup. Nonetheless, hopefully it’s a good game. Follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers travel to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 of the regular season.