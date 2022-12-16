The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in familiar territory as they are attempting to bounce back after a loss. Traveling to Carolina to face the 5-8 Panthers, the Steelers seem to be faced with a similar opponent as they look to finish their 2022 strong.

Who will be commanding the huddle for the Steelers on Sunday? Will the Steelers defense struggle against the run for the third-straight week? Can both units come together to win the turnover battle?

This Sunday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to sweep the NFC South. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 15 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 15:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: Sunday, December 18

Kickoff: 1:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Odds: Pittsburgh (+3); O/U (37.5) — DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on KDKA-CBS with Greg Gumble and Adam Archuleta as commentators and A.J. Ross as sideline the reporter. Check the national broadcast map to see if the game is on in your area.

Online: NFL Game Pass offers live games for international viewers (excluding USA, Canada, and China) and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket gives access to stream games as well. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 384 or channel 156.

