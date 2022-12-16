Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Mitch vd. Mase: 2B or Not 2B?

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@kylechrise) & Greg Benevent (@gregbenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week the conversation is centered on who should be QB 2a and who is QB 2b. Plus, we’ll break down the blame game across the coaching staff, and no one is off limits. And the hottest Steelers take around may come from us!The

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

The QB2’s

Coaching Staff Blame Game

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: What Week 15 will tell us about the 2022 Steelers?

Steeler Nation has had plenty of opinions about the Pittsburgh Steelers lately. At 5-8, what will the matchup with 5-8 Carolina tell us? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

The mysteries that will unfold in Week 15

Injury Report

Over/Under

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride Friday: Time for the Steelers to let it all hang out

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-8, and it’s bad. However, if there was ever a time to let it all hang out...it’s right now. Jeff Hartman delivers the goods in the latest episode of “Let’s Ride” where he talks about this, NFL Picks, Random Thoughts and the Hart to Heart.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Now is the Time...

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

