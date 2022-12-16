NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 15 games against the spread

The 2022 NFL season is well underway! The Philadelphia Eagles are the first team to qualify for a postseason spot and still only have one loss on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, there is one team with only one win going into Week 15 in Houston Texans who also have a tie.

For the 2022 NFL season, nine members of the BTSC will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. This feature will show all the games for the week including games on Thursday and Monday. Those specific game picks will be featured in the open thread articles for each game. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers. We are just a group of Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as the last two years called Tallysight. It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks. If there are quotation marks next to a pick, it means the person making the selection made a comment about the game.

When picking against the spread, Mark led the way at 8-5 and was the only person above .500 on the week. Bringing up the rear was Jeff at 3-10. I still currently lead for the season against the spread at 109-94 followed by Kyle at 104-99.

It was Shannon who was out in front in the over/under picks last week going 9-4 followed by Jeremy, Mark, and me at 8-5. Geoffrey, Kyle, and Matty brought up the rear this week at 6-7. For the season, Shannon is still ahead at 113-94 ahead of Geoffrey at 106-99. Combining both against the spread and the over/under, Shannon leads the way at 209-202 followed by me at 207-202.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 15 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along! Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.