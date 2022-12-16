Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 15 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

1. Of the following positions of need, which tops the list for you?

CB

OT

OG

NT

DT

2. After the horrible loss to the Ravens last week, the Steelers’ playoff hopes are all but dashed. How has the loss, and subsequent understanding it would take a miracle to make the playoffs, impact how you view the last four games of the season?

3. A follow up to that question — What do you want to see out of the team in these final four games? What changes, within reason, would you make on offense and/or defense?

4. Of the following coaches, which will be let go at the end of the season?

OC Matt Canada

DC Teryl Austin

ST Danny Smith

5. If you could only keep ONE of these pending free agents, who are you keeping? And why?

Terrell Edmunds

Damontae Kazee

Larry Ogunjobi

Cam Sutton

6. This is the last weekend before Christmas, and considering Dave gets the last six pack before the holiday, my question is simple. When you think back on your life, what is the best gift you’ve ever received??

BONUS: As always, if you have any ways you think the site could improve, either editorial or podcast, don’t hesitate to let me know. All you have to remember is to keep it within reason!

