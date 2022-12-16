 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mike Tomlin brings some clarity to the quarterback situation, final decision still to come

Speaking to the media following Friday’s practice, Tomlin disclosed Kenny Pickett’s game status.

By Dave.Schofield
/ new
NFL: DEC 04 Steelers at Falcons Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ended Friday’s practice and an injury report with game statuses will be coming later today. But following practice, head coach Mike Tomlin spoke with the media about the Steelers quarterback situation. With Kenny Pickett in the concussion protocol and a limited participant the first two practices of the week, Coach Tomlin said Pickett was also a partial participant on Friday and will be listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. This per Dale Lolley of Steelers.com.

Being listed as doubtful still leaves a little bit of light on for Pickett, but it is unclear how long it has been since a doubtful player for the Steelers was active and played on game day. For this reason, many believe Kenny Pickett will be inactive for Sunday’s game barring a surprising change in status on Saturday.

So if Kenny Pickett is not going to be the starter, then who will take the first snap on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers? While Coach Tomlin may know which quarterback they plan to utilize on Sunday, he is not ready to divulge the answer at this time. This per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

So when will Steelers’ fans know who will be leading the offense on Sunday? Whether it be Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph, or the surprise availability of Kenny Pickett, that announcement will be coming from Steelers on Saturday. This per Dale Lolley.

If you’re one who thinks perhaps Coach Tomlin tipped his hand one way or the other to the media following practice on Friday, here is the video of his entire opening statement for you to view yourself courtesy of Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Even though Steelers fans will have to wait until tomorrow to find out which quarterback will be playing, the Steelers are continuing to prepare for their matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage and the final injury report with game statuses coming later today.

In This Stream

2022 NFL Week 15: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers

View all 14 stories

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...