Mike Tomlin brings some clarity to the quarterback situation, final decision still to come

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ended Friday’s practice and an injury report with game statuses will be coming later today. But following practice, head coach Mike Tomlin spoke with the media about the Steelers quarterback situation. With Kenny Pickett in the concussion protocol and a limited participant the first two practices of the week, Coach Tomlin said Pickett was also a partial participant on Friday and will be listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. This per Dale Lolley of Steelers.com.

Mike Tomlin said Kenny Pickett was a partial participant today and all week. Said the team will list Pickett as doubtful. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) December 16, 2022

Being listed as doubtful still leaves a little bit of light on for Pickett, but it is unclear how long it has been since a doubtful player for the Steelers was active and played on game day. For this reason, many believe Kenny Pickett will be inactive for Sunday’s game barring a surprising change in status on Saturday.

So if Kenny Pickett is not going to be the starter, then who will take the first snap on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers? While Coach Tomlin may know which quarterback they plan to utilize on Sunday, he is not ready to divulge the answer at this time. This per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

Mike Tomlin says he knows what the plan is with the QB but isn't saying. "No use landing the plane yet." — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) December 16, 2022

So when will Steelers’ fans know who will be leading the offense on Sunday? Whether it be Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph, or the surprise availability of Kenny Pickett, that announcement will be coming from Steelers on Saturday. This per Dale Lolley.

Tomlin said the team will announce who will start at QB on Saturday. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) December 16, 2022

If you’re one who thinks perhaps Coach Tomlin tipped his hand one way or the other to the media following practice on Friday, here is the video of his entire opening statement for you to view yourself courtesy of Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Mike Tomlin on the QB situation pic.twitter.com/ft9ni7qijy — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 16, 2022

Even though Steelers fans will have to wait until tomorrow to find out which quarterback will be playing, the Steelers are continuing to prepare for their matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage and the final injury report with game statuses coming later today.