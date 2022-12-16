Steelers Injury Report: Pickett, Jack doubtful for Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing up their Week 15 preparation before heading to Charlotte on Saturday. As the Steelers took the practice field for their final official day of preparation for the Carolina Panthers, there were no players who did not participate while five were limited. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, two players are listed as doubtful for Sunday.

A player who did not finish Sunday’s game was quarterback Kenny Pickett as he is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. In order for Pickett to exit the protocol, he will have to go through a number of steps which include various levels of participation. On Wednesday, Pickett was able to practice in a limited capacity. Thursday and Friday saw the same limited participation which leaves Pickett listed as doubtful by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin following Friday’s practice.

One other player who experienced an injury on Sunday but returned to the game was tight end Pat Freiermuth with a foot injury. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Freiermuth may be limited in the early portions of the week. On Wednesday and Thursday, Freiermuth did not participate but did speak to reporters following practice and said he expects to be available for Sunday. On Friday, Freiermuth returned to practice but only in a limited fashion. Regardless, he carries no injury status for Sunday and is expected to play.

Another player constantly dealing with injury but has been able to suit up for all but one game this season is Larry Ogunjobi. Dealing with a toe injury, Ogunjobi did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. On Friday, Ogunjobi was a full participant and has no injury status for the game.

The other player who was limited in Wednesday’s practice was cornerback Cam Sutton with a neck/stinger injury. On Thursday, Sutton returned as a full participant. Friday saw more of the same from Sutton and he carries no injury status.

Two other players who have missed practice in recent weeks for various injuries are running back Najee Harris and linebacker Myles Jack. Both players missed practice on Wednesday, but for different injuries they have previously been listed for. Najee Harris did not practice due to a hip injury while Myles Jack is dealing with a groin injury. On Thursday, Harris returned as a full participant while Jack was still unable to practice. Friday saw Harris practice fully again with no injury status while Jack was a limited participant and is doubtful for Sunday.

As has been the trend for a good portion of the season, Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward landed on the injury report on Thursday as he once again missed practice for a rest and not due to any injury. As expected. Heyward returned to practice Friday and is good to go for Sunday.

There were two other players who showed up on Thursday’s report. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was back to not participating with a hip injury while cornerback Josh Jackson showed up on the injury report with an ankle injury and did not participate. On Friday, both players returned as limited participants but neither one of them have an injury status for Sunday’s game.

As for the Panthers’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.