Hear me out. I want the Steelers to win every week, and I don’t believe that I would ever root against them. But fans do want to know where they sit as far as draft position goes in 2023. Again, I really hope the Steelers pick in the 20s. With that still probably not being a possibility and my unwillingness to root against them, I could root for certain teams to win to help Pittsburgh’s draft standing. So here is a rooting guide that would help the Steelers keep pace, even with the Steelers winning contests.
First, let’s take a look at the current draft positions as found on Tankathon.
No. 1) Houston Texans
Last Week No. 1 - No Change
1-11-1 (Lost 8 - Week 14 loss to Dallas
Remaining Games: Kansas City, at Tennessee, Jacksonville, at Indianapolis
No. 2) Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos
Last Week No. 3 - Up 1 Spot
Broncos 3-10 (Lost 5 - Week 14 loss to Kansas City)
Denver’s Remaining Games: Arizona, at Los Angeles Rams, at Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers
No. 3) Chicago Bears
Last Week No. 2 - Down 1 Spot
3-10 (Lost 6 - Week 14 Bye)
Remaining Games: Philadelphia, Buffalo, at Detroit, Minnesota
No. 4) Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams
Last Week No. 4 - No Change
Rams 4-9 (Won 1 - Week 14 win over Las Vegas)
Los Angeles Ram’s Remaining Games: at Green Bay, Denver, at Los Angeles Chargers, at Seattle
No. 5) Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints
Last Week No. 5 - No Change
Saints 4-9 (Lost 2 - Week 14 Bye)
New Orleans’ Remaining Games: Atlanta, at Cleveland, at Philadelphia, Carolina
No. 6) Arizona Cardinals
Last Week No. 8 - Up 2 Spots
4-9 (Lost 3 - Week 14 loss to New England)
Remaining Games: at Denver, Tampa Bay, at Atlanta, at San Francisco
No. 7) Indianapolis Colts
Last Week No. 9 - Up 2 Spots
4-8-1 (Lost 3 - Week 14 Bye)
Remaining Games: Minnesota, Los Angeles Chargers, at New York Giants, at Indianapolis.
No. 8) Las Vegas Raiders
Lat Week No. 12 - Up 4 Spots
5-8 (Lost 1 - Week 14 loss to Los Angeles Rams)
Remaining Games: New England, at Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Kansas City Chiefs
No. 9) Carolina Panthers
Last Week No. 6 - Down 3 Spots
5-8 (Won 1 - Week 14 over Seattle)
Remaining Games: Pittsburgh, Detroit, at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans
No. 10) Atlanta Falcons
Last Week No. 10 - No Change
5-8 (Lost 2 - Week 14 Bye)
Remaining Games: New Orleans, at Baltimore, Arizona, Tampa Bay
No. 11) Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week No. 7 - Down 4 Spots
5-8 (Won 1 - Week 14 win over Tennessee)
Remaining Games: Dallas, at New York Jets, at Houston, Tennessee
No. 12) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns
Last Week No. 13 - Up 1 Spot
Browns 5-8 (Won 1 - Week 14 loss to Cincinnati)
Cleveland Remaining Games: Kansas City, Tennessee, Jacksonville, at Indianapolis
No. 13) Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week No. 14 - Up 1 Spot
5-8 (Lost 1 - Week 14 loss to Baltimore)
Have pride or root for them to lose. You fan your way.
Remaining Games: at Carolina, Las Vegas, at Baltimore, Cleveland
No. 14) Green Bay Packers
Last Week No. 11 - Down 3 Spots
5-8 (Won 1 - Week 14 Bye)
Remaining Games: Los Angeles Rams, at Miami, Minnesota, Detroit
No. 15) Detroit Lions
Last Week No. 15 - No Change
6-7 (Won 2 - Week 14 win over Minnesota)
Remaining Games: at New York Jets, at Carolina, Chicago, at Green Bay
No. 16) Seattle Seahawks
Last Week No. 20 - Up 4 Spots
7-7 (Lost 2 - Week 15 loss to San Francisco)
Remaining Games: at Kansas City, New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams
No. 17) Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week No. 16 - Down 1 Spot
7-6 (Won 1 - Week 14 win over Miami)
Remaining Games: Tennessee, at Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, at Denver
No. 18) New York Jets
Last Week No. 22 - Up 4 Spots
7-6 (Lost 2 - Week 14 loss to Buffalo)
Remaining Games: Detroit, Jacksonville, at Seattle, at Miami
No. 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week No. 19 - No Change
6-7 (Lost 1 - Week 14 loss to San Francisco)
Remaining Games: Cincinnati, at Arizona, Carolina, at Atlanta
No. 20 Tennessee Titans
Last Week No. 21 - Up 1 Spot
7-6 (Lost 3 - Week 14 loss to Jacksonville)
Remaining Games: at Los Angeles Chargers, Houston, Dallas, at Jacksonville
No. 21) New England Patriots
Last Week No. 17 - Down 4 Spots
7-6 (Won 1 - Week 14 win over Arizona)
Remaining Games: at Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Miami, at Buffalo
No. 22) Washington Commanders
Last Week No. 18 - Down 4 Spots
7-5-1 (Tied 1 - Week 14 Bye)
Remaining Games: New York Giants, at San Francisco, Cleveland, Dallas
No. 23 New York Giants
Last Week No. 23 - No Change
7-5-1 (Lost 1 - Week 14 loss to Philadelphia)
Remaining Games: at Washington, at Minnesota, Indianapolis, @Philadelphia,
No. 24 Miami Dolphins (Forfeited Pick)
Last Week No. 24 - No Change
8-5 (Lost 1 - Week 14 loss to Los Angeles Chargers)
Remaining Games: at Buffalo, Green Bay, at New England, New York Jets
No. 25 Baltimore Ravens
Last Week No. 26 - Up 1 Spot
9-4 (Won 2 - Week 14 win over Pittsburgh)
Remaining Games: at Cleveland, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati
No. 26 Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week No. 27 - Up 1 Spot
9-4 (Won 5 - Week 14 win over Cleveland)
Remaining Games: at Tampa Bay, at New England, Buffalo, Baltimore
No. 27 Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers
Last Week No. 27 - Down 2 Spots
49ers 10-4 (Won 7 - Week 15 win over Seattle)
San Francisco Remaining Games: Washington, at Las Vegas, Arizona
No. 28 Dallas Cowboys
Last Week No. 28 - No Change
10-3 (Won 4 - Week 14 over Houston)
Remaining Games: at Jacksonville, Philadelphia, at Tennessee, at Washington
No. 29 Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week No. 29 - No Change
10-3 (Won 1 - Week 14 over Denver)
Remaining Games: at Houston, Seattle, Denver, at Las Vegas
No. 30 Minnesota Vikings
Last Week No. 30 - No Change
10-3 (Lost 1 - Week 14 loss to Detroit)
Remaining Games: Indianapolis, New York Giants, at Green Bay, at Chicago
No. 31 Buffalo Bills
Last Week No. 31 - No Change
10-3 (Won 4 - Week 14 over New York Jets)
Remaining Games: Miami, at Chicago, at Cincinnati, New England
No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week No. 32 - No Change
12-1 (Won 4 - Week 14 Bye)
Remaining Games: at Chicago, at Dallas, New Orleans, New York Giants
Now, let’s take a peek at the games that directly affect the Steelers 2023 draft prospects. (Their prospects, not the actual collegiates).
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17TH
Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) at Minnesota Vikings (10-3)
Who to root for: Indianapolis Colts
The Colts are five spots ahead of the Steelers and could drop a few with a win on Saturday for Saturday.
Cleveland Browns (5-8) at Baltimore Ravens (9-4)
Who to root for: Cleveland Browns
It’s always easy to root against the rats, but it’s hard to root for the mistakes by the lake. Nonetheless, somebody Hass to win. If the Browns do, it could lower the pick that they surrendered to Houston.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18TH
Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) at Carolina Panthers (5-8)
Who to root for: Pittsburgh Steelers
This goes against the tanker’s code, but I don’t subscribe to it. We will know those that don’t read the actual article that call me a hypocrite in the comments. I am absolutely rooting for the Steelers. Carolina is ahead of Pittsburgh, and they need to win, Not this Week though. But if you are in tank mode, I can’t tell you not to root against your Steelers.
Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10)
Who to root for: Philadelphia Eagles
Typically, we would cheer for Chicago here. They need to lose to inflate the Claypool second-round choice.
Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) at Houston Texans (1-11-1)
Who to root for: Houston Texans
The Texans are number one with a bullet, a win could get them closer to the Bears and a higher Round 2 choice.
Detroit Lions (6-7) at New York Jets (7-6)
Who to root for: Detroit Lions
The kings of the jungle could have a better record than the Steelers if they keep on winning.
Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)
Who to root for: Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jags seem to be getting hot and the Steelers need them to stay that way.
Atlanta Falcons (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (4-9)
Who to root for: Atlanta Falcons
A win by either team benefits the Steelers, but Atlanta is the better chance to surpass quicker.
Arizona Cardinals (4-9) at Denver Broncos (3-10)
Who to root for: Arizona Cardinals
A win by the Cards, who have the 6th pick, would benefit Pittsburgh more than the Broncs. They had their chances.
New England Patriots (7-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
Who to root for: Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are upcoming, so you can’t root for them next week. Plus, a Raiders win would help them keep pace with the Men of Steel.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 19TH
Los Angeles Rams (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (5-8)
Who to root for: Los Angeles Rams
The Steelers benefit by either team winning, but a victorious Rams team elevates them closer to the record of your Steelers.
