NFL Week 15 Saturday games: Schedule, times, odds and picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the many teams who play on Sunday in Week 15, but it is that time of the year when the NFL takes over Saturdays, as well as Sundays. This week there is a trio of games for fans to enjoy on Saturday. Below you’ll find the times for the games, streaming information, channel information and betting odds on all the games, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Vikings are trying their best to be playing their best football at the right time, while the Colts are left wondering what the offseason will hold in store for them. Can the Colts pull off the big upset?

IND: +2.5

O/U: 47.5

Moneyline:

IND: +165 / MIN: -195

This AFC North matchup will have the attention of Steelers fans. While the Ravens hope to remain atop the division, the Browns are hoping to see some promise out of Deshaun Watson in the final weeks of the regular season. The Ravens turn to Tyler Huntley for a second straight week with Lamar Jackson out of the lineup. Should be a good one in Cleveland.

BAL: +2.5

O/U: 39

Moneyline:

BAL: +130 / CLE: -150

The early scene in Buffalo is white, and what I mean by white is snow.

You have to think this gives the huge advantage to Buffalo, considering they are playing the Dolphins from Miami.. Don’t worry, the Dolphins turned the air conditioning on in their indoor facility this week to try and get ready for those conditions...

Will the Bills get revenge after their early season loss to Miami?

MIA: +7

O/U: 43

Moneyline:

MIA: +275 / BUF: -330

