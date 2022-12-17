The Steelers are 5-8 and there seems to be doom and gloom as the Men of Steel are coming off of a devastating loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 12/11

Pickett going to the medical tent. Got thrown down hard on a sack. Checking him for a concussion. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) December 11, 2022

The good news is that the no interception streak reaches five games. The bad news is that Pickett made way for Mitch Trubisky, who was an interception machine on Sunday.

One word, Devastating!

Monday 12/12

'I’ve tried to stay consistent all year. Whether that’s with the film aspect or just prepping, doing what I can to help the two other guys prepare. They have good routines down. If I can bring a nugget here or there.' - @Rudolph2Mason



Mason bided his time, but always campaigned. His time may be now.

Tuesday 12/13

The Steelers are signing DT Jonathan Marshall off of the Jets’ practice squad to their 53-man roster, per source. He entered the league as a 2021 sixth-round pick out of Arkansas. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 13, 2022

With Wormley hurt, it makes sense to bring a DT in. You know how it is with the Steelers and practice squad guys on the roster though. Could we be be watching that movie “Forgetting John Marshall” soon?

Steelers also adding former Titans’ LB Ola Adeniyi, a move his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha confirmed today. So two new defenders for the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2022

It’s World Cup Season, so the only way to celebrate the triumphant return of Adeniyi is, ‘Ola, Ola, Ola, O-la”.

Today, our players attended the United Way Hometown Huddle where they made healthy snacks and participated in fun games with local children. pic.twitter.com/y1FN6NtYlF — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) December 14, 2022

It’s great to see the Men of Steel out making a difference in the community.

Steelers' Chris Wormley has torn ACL. https://t.co/OW4pGAKiA3 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 13, 2022

Chris is a solid, blue-collar guy. Hate to see this.

Wednesday 12/14

Lot’s of important names on that list, but no T.J. All I’ve got to say is hmmmmmm and yoi.

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson said he’d like to see Mason Rudolph play this week, but I didn’t interpret it as an either/or thing with Mitch Trubisky. More of a general support for a longtime teammate. See for yourself (and what he had to say about his touchdown slump). pic.twitter.com/5YlpWbwfv7 — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 15, 2022

Diontae Johnson is supporting a teammate, but the microphone is far from his friend and he seems to raise ire every time he opens his pie hole. DJ needs a WWE manager to speak for him. I wonder what Jimmy ‘the Mouth of the South’ Hart is doing these days.

Thursday 12/15

Former Titans’ LB Ola Adeniyi, whom Pittsburgh claimed on waivers this week, did not pass his physical with the Steelers and is now a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2022

Well, crap! There goes that.

Friday 12/16

Mike Tomlin said Kenny Pickett was a partial participant today and all week. Said the team will list Pickett as doubtful. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) December 16, 2022

Doubtful? Would love to see KP8 in Carolina, but that melon needs to heel. When that stripper gave me a concussion in the 90s, it took me months to recover.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.