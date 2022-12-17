 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Handle with Carolina edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: DEC 11 Ravens at Steelers Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Steelers are 5-8 and there seems to be doom and gloom as the Men of Steel are coming off of a devastating loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 12/11

The good news is that the no interception streak reaches five games. The bad news is that Pickett made way for Mitch Trubisky, who was an interception machine on Sunday.

One word, Devastating!

Monday 12/12

Mason bided his time, but always campaigned. His time may be now.

Tuesday 12/13

With Wormley hurt, it makes sense to bring a DT in. You know how it is with the Steelers and practice squad guys on the roster though. Could we be be watching that movie “Forgetting John Marshall” soon?

It’s World Cup Season, so the only way to celebrate the triumphant return of Adeniyi is, ‘Ola, Ola, Ola, O-la”.

It’s great to see the Men of Steel out making a difference in the community.

Chris is a solid, blue-collar guy. Hate to see this.

Wednesday 12/14

Lot’s of important names on that list, but no T.J. All I’ve got to say is hmmmmmm and yoi.

Diontae Johnson is supporting a teammate, but the microphone is far from his friend and he seems to raise ire every time he opens his pie hole. DJ needs a WWE manager to speak for him. I wonder what Jimmy ‘the Mouth of the South’ Hart is doing these days.

Thursday 12/15

Well, crap! There goes that.

Friday 12/16

Doubtful? Would love to see KP8 in Carolina, but that melon needs to heel. When that stripper gave me a concussion in the 90s, it took me months to recover.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

