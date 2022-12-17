The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, but there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team before they board the plane to Charlotte, NC. The biggest question surrounds who will be the team’s starting quarterback.

With Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report, the team will have either Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph at the helm vs. Carolina. Friday, prior to the injury report being released, Mike Tomlin said the team would make their final announcement Saturday stating there is, “No need to land that plane” at that time.

Trying to keep his cards close to the vest for as long as possible, the Steelers are reportedly starting Mitch Trubisky at quarterback in Week 15.

This per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Mitch Trubisky will start at QB in Carolina, per team source — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 17, 2022

It was Trubisky who started the season at quarterback this season, and who has been the primary backup for Pickett since being benched in Week 4 at halftime.

Last week, when Pickett exited the game early in the first quarter, Trubisky took over and moved the offense well. However, the three interceptions he threw, two in the red-zone, ultimately did the Steelers in a 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Mason Rudolph will likely be active for the first time this Sunday in Week 15, and could see time if Trubisky continues to turn the ball over.

UPDATE: The Steelers have made the move to start Trubisky official.