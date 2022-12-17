Kenny Pickett downgraded, Myles Jack upgraded for Sunday’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a change in status to both players with an injury designation for Sunday’s game. Quarterback Kenny Pickett has been downgraded to OUT with his concussion while Myles Jack has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable with a groin injury.

The Steelers first-round draft pick in 2022, Kenny Pickett took over as the Steelers starting quarterback in Week 5. Despite having two games in which he did not finish due to being in the NFL‘s concussion protocol, Pickett had started all nine games since taking over. On the year, he has completed 191 passes of 294 attempts for a 65.0% completion percentage. Pickett has passed for 1,797 yards and four touchdowns with eight interceptions. Pickett has also rushed for an additional three touchdowns on 44 attempts for 225 yards.

In his place, the Steelers announced Mitch Trubisky will get the start in Week 15, his first start for the Steelers since Week 4.

As for linebacker Myles Jack, having his status upgraded from doubtful to questionable leaves the window open for his availability. Even if he is active, whether or not the Steelers will use Jack on defense is yet to be determined. Earlier this season against the New Orleans Saints, Jack was active coming out of the Steelers bye but did not play a snap. On the season, Jack has 100 tackles and three passes defensed.

If Jack is not active for the Steelers on Sunday, look for a rookie Mark Robinson to get a helmet for the third time this season.

