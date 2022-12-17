Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Why can’t every day be like Christmas

With spending a few hours each of the last few weekends decorating the house with Christmas decorations you might have thought that the Christmas spirit was in full bloom here at the South Pole of Canada. However, something seemed a bit off this year. Thankfully, it wasn’t that hard to figure out given my love of music. So with the magic of a few round little pieces of plastic, a few various electronic components and a couple of good speakers, it certainly feels like Christmas in the canuck household. Special thanks to the “King”.

I will also share this story to show how music has become part of our family fabric. Our oldest came into this world like most first borns’, full of piss and vinegar. Well, she was also full of cholic (not that we knew or figured this out until years later, lol). Both Mrs. Canuck and I spent countless hours over several months trying to sooth her with little luck. We both had our times where we seemed to get it right and mine was usually sometime after midnight but before 5 am. This was the time when Dad was the one. Part of the magic was singing to her. We spent hours walking the floor of our front room with her nestled on my shoulder, head tucked into my neck. And, given that she is a fall baby, many of those hours were spent with me singing Elvis Christmas Carols.

Despite the crazy amount of sleep I lost over that time, I miss those days.

Holy Minnesota Vikings early Christmas present batman! What is your favorite Steelers come back of all time of the last 49 years? Lots of internet chatter about the PoSsiBiLity of a MiKe tOmLin trade!!! Well let’s have fun with this one. What would kind of offer would it take for you to demand the Rooney’s pull the trigger and trade him? Given that this season has put us all in unfamiliar territory, how invested are you in watching our remaining games? Why? Why not? Elvis is just one of the many Christmas Albums I have. Not sure which I would call my favorite. Do you have a favorite Christmas Album? Do you have several or more of a favorite type? Tell us about Christmas Dinner. What will you be having, where will you be, who will you be with? Etc!

I also want to wish you all a great Christmas full of good food and drink, spent with the people you cherish the most and one that is memorable for all the right reasons!