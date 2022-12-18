The 2022 regular season is full swing, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Carolina Panthers in Week 15. While the Steelers get ready for their latest road game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.

Who will get closest? We will be keeping tabs, so let’s get the picks. Check out the staff picks below:

Jeff Hartman

The Steelers are underdogs on the road, and the unknown surrounding the quarterback position is likely the main reason for the current 3-point spread. Nonetheless, I think the Steelers are a team capable of winning this game regardless of the quarterback. Whether it’s Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph, I think the Steelers offense can do enough to win. Can the defense stand tall and stop the run? That might decide the outcome of the game, but I think they bounce back after letting the Baltimore Ravens rush for over 200 last week.

Pick: Steelers 23, Panthers 17

Dave Schofield

I’m tired of picking a team to win the last several weeks with a record of 5-8. If I’m going to get my pick wrong, I’m going to do it picking against the Steelers. For this reason I’ll go back to my “cover but not win” prediction. With Kenny Pickett out for the game, I really don’t know what to expect. I think the Steelers win if they play a clean game, hence why I’ll pick against them.

Pick: Panthers 20, Steelers 18

Bryan Anthony Davis

The Steelers have owned the Carolina Panthers in regular season games since that 1996 loss in their initial matchup, but this is a different day. The Panthers have bite. But I think whoever guides the Steelers sleigh could have a chance to stuff a win in the collective stockings of Steeler Nation.

Pick: Steelers 27, Panthers 24

K.T. Smith

The Steelers are 3-0 versus the NFC South and kicking themselves after giving away a win over Baltimore last week. Carolina is no pushover, having won 3 of their last 4, and they run the ball well. That’s a problem for the Steelers. But I think the Pittsburgh defense was embarrassed by the way Baltimore pounded them last week, and I think they will rebound. I’m expecting a big game from Cam Heyward, and for whomever quarterbacks the offense to score just enough points to win. Pittsburgh sweeps the South.

Pick: Steelers 20, Panthers 17

Geoffrey Benedict

The Panthers have strung together 3 wins in 4 weeks to look less bad than they did before that stretch. They haven’t beaten any good teams, but the Steelers aren’t a good team. I’d love to see them bounce back from the loss to Baltimore, but if you can’t give enough effort going against the Ravens, I’m not going to trust you to get it going against the Panthers.

Pick: Panthers 20, Steelers 12

Rich Schofield (Big Bro Scho)

The Steelers defense will play okay this week, but still leave us feeling like they underachieved. What to say about the offense? They are who we thought they were. Tough to go on the road and win with this formula. The Panthers have the same record as the Steelers so I want to believe the Steelers have a chance, but if the Panthers have watched any tape on the Steelers they will probably try to run, run, and run some more. The score will look like a lot of other Steelers scores in games this year.

Pick: Panthers 18, Steelers 13

Shannon White

The Steelers split practice reps between Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph this week, but they announced Trubisky the starting quarterback on Saturday. Obviously, Trubisky will be on a short leash. He has struggled this season under similar circumstances by being ultra conservative, resulting in anemic results. I expect Rudolph to see action at some point in the game, but he hasn't played a snap yet this season. The Steelers defense should aggressively attack the line of scrimmage against the Panthers running game, forcing Sam Darnold and the passing attack to beat them over the top. Problem is, I don't know if the Steelers possess the personnel to pull it off, or the intestinal fortitude to even try something new. Until I see it, I am expecting more of the same.

Pick: Panthers 23, Steelers 17

Jeremy Betz

The Steelers decided to roll with Trubisky at QB against the Panthers, and with a full week of practice, I’d expect the turnover issues from Ravens week to be resolved. If that happens, this offense should score a decent amount of points on the Panthers. However, if Carolina can shorten the game by effectively pounding the rock, the Steelers could be in for another long Sunday afternoon. I’ll go with Mike Tomlin doing Mike Tomlin things and willing his team to victory as a road ‘dog, and I’ll even change my score prediction from the All Betz Are Off segment on Friday’s “Let’s Ride” podcast. Just feels like it’ll be a higher scoring game than 17-14.

Pick: Steelers 24, Panthers 20

Bradley Locker

This game really reminds me of Pittsburgh’s road contest with the Colts: a very bad matchup on paper, and coming on the heels of a disappointing home loss to an AFC North rival. I’m more worried about the Steelers’ defense in this one than the offense, especially their run defense, which faces a tall task in a good Carolina running game. While Mitch Trubisky did throw three costly picks, he moved the ball into enemy territory well enough against the Ravens. In a low-scoring game, Mike Tomlin’s team should be able to prevail if it posts just enough points and isn’t careless with the rock.

Pick: Steelers 21, Panthers 17

Kyle Chrise (What Yinz Talkin’ Bout)

Word is this will be another de facto home crowd in Carolina. I’m counting on that “12th person” to take just enough wind out of Panthers’ sails. I can’t expect a repeat performance from the Steelers run defense.

Pick: Steelers 12, Panthers 10

Anthony Defeo

I would have been inclined to pick the Steelers if Mason Rudolph was named the starting QB in place of Pickett. The teams seems to want Rudolph. Giving them Mitch Trubisky is not going to be good for their collective psyche in a game with virtually nothing to play for. Oh yeah, the Panthers are pretty good at running the ball. The Steelers are the opposite of that at stopping it.

Pick: Panthers 34, Steelers 17

What is your prediction? Let us know in the comment section below, and feel free to tell the contributors above why they are dead wrong, or spot on!