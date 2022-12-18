Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: Will it be sweet or sour in Carolina?

It’s Week 15 of the NFL season, which means the 5-8 Steelers are taking on the Panthers, after losing to the Ravens. Can the Steelers win against a Panthers team that’s starting to perform or at least compete? Who will start at QB? Can the offensive line keep whoever starts upright? And, is this team now done for 2022?

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

The competitive possibilities of Steelers vs. Panthers

Listen to the show on the player below:

Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

We Run the North: Playoff Expectations and Offseason Plans

Join Kevin Tate and the “We Run The North” crew as they talk this week’s matchups for the week 15 games. The usual suspects, Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott and Pay Saunders and Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

AFC North Happenings

Thursday Night Football 49ers vs Seahawks

Bengals Ravens playoff expectations

Burrow vs Goat

Steelers Browns off-season plans

Mike Tomlin traded?

Week 15 Pick’em

Pay’s Parlay

Doin’em Dirty

Big G’s Burners

Listen to the show on the player below:

Last Minute Thoughts before the Steelers Week 15 game against the Panthers

There’s always a lot of material rolling trough a Steelers fan’s cranium on game day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last minute thoughts as you prepare to wave that Terrible Towel. This week, Dave Schofield gives his last minute thoughts right before the Steelers contest against the Carolina Panthers.

Rundown:

Last Minute Thoughts before Steelers vs. Panthers

Injury Report

Lines

How to watch

Listen to the show on the player below:

