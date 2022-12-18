The road-tested Pittsburgh Steelers get back to Tobacco Road to take on a familiar preseason foe in the form of the Carolina Panthers in Week 15. No matter the personnel from Queen City, this should be a good one. With inquiries, story lines, and more, I’ve compiled a list of predictions (some basic, and some utterly idiotic) to look for in this challenging home contest.

For those new to the article, I sometimes come close, but ultimately whiff on most of my predictions. Let’s see if I can get lucky this week.

Art Rooney II corners Panthers owner David Tepper and chastises him for the terrifying panther hologram that emerges from the scoreboard at the beginning of games and then does a complete 180 and asks where he can get one to scare away Mark Madden.

Ben Roethlisberger calls a press conference to remind Mitch Trubisky that he has never lost to the Panthers and had beaten last week’s opponent, Baltimore, four straight.

Mitch goes 9 for 20 and two interceptions. The pro-Steeler crowd gets there wish as Mason Rudolph comes out of the bullpen to make his first appearance of 2022.

Pat Freiermuth catches 7 balls and a touchdown.

Diontae Johnson leads the team in targets and scores his first TD of 2022.

George Pickens catches a touchdown and to celebrate the score, he confiscates beer from Panthers fans to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the ratification of the 18th Amendment beginning prohibition.

Jaylen Warren again doesn’t score his first touchdown. One of these days that reverse psychology thing is gonna pay off.

Najee Harris gains only 90 yards on the ground and gets into the end zone.

The Steelers get two sacks, one by T.J. Watt, and the other by Alex Highsmith.

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cam Sutton intercept Sam Darnold,

The Steelers rushing defense falters again against the run. Carolina runs for over 150 yards on the ground.

The Steelers get three touchdowns on the day, and two field goals from Chris Boswell as Mason Rudolph rallies the Steelers to a 27-24 win.

Will any of this actually happen? I’ll bet at least one or two. Heck, maybe every one of them. Be sure to post your predictions — basic or bizarre — below.