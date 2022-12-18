The road-tested Pittsburgh Steelers get back to Tobacco Road to take on a familiar preseason foe in the form of the Carolina Panthers in Week 15. No matter the personnel from Queen City, this should be a good one. With inquiries, story lines, and more, I’ve compiled a list of predictions (some basic, and some utterly idiotic) to look for in this challenging home contest.
For those new to the article, I sometimes come close, but ultimately whiff on most of my predictions. Let’s see if I can get lucky this week.
- Art Rooney II corners Panthers owner David Tepper and chastises him for the terrifying panther hologram that emerges from the scoreboard at the beginning of games and then does a complete 180 and asks where he can get one to scare away Mark Madden.
- Ben Roethlisberger calls a press conference to remind Mitch Trubisky that he has never lost to the Panthers and had beaten last week’s opponent, Baltimore, four straight.
- Mitch goes 9 for 20 and two interceptions. The pro-Steeler crowd gets there wish as Mason Rudolph comes out of the bullpen to make his first appearance of 2022.
- Pat Freiermuth catches 7 balls and a touchdown.
- Diontae Johnson leads the team in targets and scores his first TD of 2022.
- George Pickens catches a touchdown and to celebrate the score, he confiscates beer from Panthers fans to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the ratification of the 18th Amendment beginning prohibition.
- Jaylen Warren again doesn’t score his first touchdown. One of these days that reverse psychology thing is gonna pay off.
- Najee Harris gains only 90 yards on the ground and gets into the end zone.
- The Steelers get two sacks, one by T.J. Watt, and the other by Alex Highsmith.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cam Sutton intercept Sam Darnold,
- The Steelers rushing defense falters again against the run. Carolina runs for over 150 yards on the ground.
- The Steelers get three touchdowns on the day, and two field goals from Chris Boswell as Mason Rudolph rallies the Steelers to a 27-24 win.
Will any of this actually happen? I’ll bet at least one or two. Heck, maybe every one of them. Be sure to post your predictions — basic or bizarre — below.
