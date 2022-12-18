Myles Jack inactive for the Steelers Week 15 vs. Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 15 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. With one on the Steelers 53-man roster already being ruled out and another listed as questionable, the list is made up of three healthy scratches this week. With new roster rules which began in 2020, teams will only need to have five players inactive each game unless they elevate any players from the practice squad. This week, the Steelers did not call up anyone. For this reason, the inactive list is only five players and comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 8 QB Kenny Pickett

No. 16 CB Josh Jackson

No 51 LB Myles Jack

No. 53 G Kendrick Green

No. 91 DT Jonathan Marshall

Quarterback Mason Rudolph had been inactive the previous 13 weeks, but with Kenny Pickett ruled out due to a concussion Rudolph will be in uniform. Even though the Steelers gave both Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky first-team snaps throughout practice this week, the ultimate decision ended up being Mitch Trubisky getting the start.

Now that Mason Rudolph has broken his inactive streak, guard/center Kendrick Green is the only player to be inactive every game for the Steelers this season. Another player who has spent the last five weeks on the inactive list is cornerback Josh Jackson. Originally on the Steelers practice squad, Jackson was elevated in Week 4 and Week 5 before being signed to the active roster and starting the game in Week 6 against the Buccaneers. Jackson missed the Steelers Week 8 game due to injury but returned following the bye week. Despite being active, Jackson did not see the field in Week 10 and was inactive since Week 11.

Another player who is missing this week’s game for the Steelers due to injury is linebacker Myles Jack. Originally listed as doubtful with a groin injury, Jack was upgraded to questionable on Saturday. Despite the upgrade, Jack is inactive for Week 15 and rookie Mark Robinson is getting a helmet for the third time this season.

As for the Panthers’ inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com. The Panthers released a player this week and placed another on the Reserve/Injured List yesterday but did not replace them with anyone on the active roster. Since they only have 51 players on the roster, they only have three players on their inactive list.