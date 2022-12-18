Knee-jerk reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later (or not apologizing at all). So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 15 of the NFL Regular Season.

1st Quarter

Steelers win the toss (at least they won something today), and will kick off.

The defense quickly gets the Panthers to third and long. Swiss cheese incoming?

Close, but not quite. Steelers force a punt.

The Steelers quickly get to third down. Kyle predicts the double R double P.

Less than 4 minutes into the game and the Steelers have to burn a time out to keep from getting a delay of game penalty. I will place that one directly on the offensive coordinator who didn't get to play in in time.

At least the timeout was worth it. First down Steelers.

Steelers actually running the ball decently.

The Steelers have actually driven the ball to get to a first and goal. Will Trubisky throw an interception this week to thwart a scoring opportunity?

Trubisky doesn't get the chance as Najee runs it in for a touchdown. Steelers 7, Panthers 0.

Larry O. starting this game playing stout run defense.

There's the Swiss cheese we were looking for on that 3rd and 11 play.

3rd and 13 and the Steelers leave a player running wide open down the sideline for 41 yards.

End of the first quarter. Steelers 7, Panthers 0.

2nd Quarter.

So the Steelers have been stopping the run game for the Panthers but they have been passing it with ease and score a touchdown. Steelers 7, Panthers 7.

The Steelers must have seen something in the Panthers game film. A lot of runs have been going off tackle and have been successful.

Sometimes I wonder why the Steelers just don't throw the ball to George Pickens on every play, because he makes every play.

Steelers have a first and goal. Another nice drive.

Jalen Warren with the TD, and then some fisticuffs after the play. Steelers 14, Panthers 7.

The defense holds to a three and out, the offense to get it back.

Another scoring drive by Pittsburgh would have been a big deal, but the offense proceeds to go three and out and give the ball right back to the Panthers.

T.J. WATT!!! With the 3rd down sack.

That run, or whatever it was to be with Sims, was ugly.

Decent play on second and long to get things to a manageable third down.

The third down pass was almost picked off. Turns out the ball was tipped at the line. Steelers to punt.

Defense holds to another three and out.

The first half comes to an end. Steelers 14, Panthers 7.

3rd Quarter

The Steelers start the second half backed up, but have managed a couple first downs. Would be nice to see this drive continue.

Steelers have been able to methodically drive this ball and have now made it to the red zone.

Diontae catches the third down pass and makes three guys miss to pick up a first down. However he then is stupid and draws an unsportsmanlike penalty and now the ball is at the 22-yard line.

Najee up the middle! Down to the 2.

Najee gets it again comes up short of the goal line but does pick up a first down. First and goal Steelers.

Trubisky with the quarterback keeper for the touchdown. Steelers 21, Panthers 7.

That Steelers touchdown drive took 11 minutes and 43 seconds. They held the ball for almost the entire third quarter.

Robert Spillane trying to cover a running back one-on-one does not work as Carolina gets a huge play.

Alex Highsmith goes home to Charlotte and records a sack.

Follow that by one from Cam Heyward. Steelers will force a punt.

End of the third quarter. Steelers 21, Panthers 7.

4th Quarter

So between the quarters Marcus Allen somehow gets a penalty because he was over jawing with the Panthers. That was complete stupidity. That gives the Panthers a first down.

If the Panthers score on this drive it will rest solely on the shoulders of Marcus Allen.

Marcus Allen gives up a field goal. Steelers 21, Panthers 10.

Steelers go three and out. I felt that offensive series was a bit conservative. Would have liked to see the Steelers go for the jugular.

A pass interference by Cameron Sutton will set the Panthers up inside the 5-yard line.

Steelers end up burning a time out.

Get down Mr. President! Watt and Heyward have an executive meeting at the quarterback.

Panthers have to settle for a field goal. Steelers 21, Panthers 13.

And now the Steelers offense will get predictable and conservative.

The Steelers quickly get to a third down and nine. The Steelers have negative yards so far in the fourth quarter.

Now there's a false start penalty on the Steelers so their third and nine turns into 3rd and 14.

Diontae catches and runs for the first down!

On that second and four the Steeler set up looking like they were going to run, I was hoping that they would play action and pass it, but they ran it predictably and lost yards.

Diontae again on third down!

Trubisky keeps it on third down and converts. I have like the use of QB sneaks today.

The Steelers drive stalls, but they were just trying to take time off the clock. Boswell comes out and knocks down a 50-yard field goal. Nice to have the reliable Boswell back and knocking down 50 yarders. Steelers 24, Panthers 13.

The Panthers complete a decent pass and are now going for a field goal. It's good, with 19 seconds left. Steelers 24, Panthers 16.

Steelers recover the onside kick.

3-2-1 WIN!!! Nice to breathe in the victory!

There you have it, my knee jerks. so I will sit on this for a day or two, analyze it and then talk about it on The Scho Bro Show Tuesday night. CAN’T WAIT!!!