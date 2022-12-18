Steelers don’t just leave Carolina with the win, but with a clean bill of health

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in their Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC. It was the team’s sixth win of the season, and moved their record to 6-8 on the year, but the fact the team won wasn’t the only good news to come out of the contest.

What might have been the biggest news out of the game was the fact the Steelers had no notable injuries throughout the game. There had been several players who were banged up heading into the game, and it seemed as if most didn’t experience any setback during the game Sunday.

Some of the players who were battling injuries were linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs), Larry Ogunjobi (toe) and Pat Freiermuth (foot). Myles Jack was inactive for the game after he was battling a groin injury this week and was unable to play.

The biggest storyline for this team heading into Week 16 will be the status of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett continues to work his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol, and could be available next Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Mitch Trubisky played extremely well in the team’s win, and it isn’t as if the team would turn to Trubisky as the starter again, but potentially giving the Steelers time to allow Pickett to be fully healed and ready before he returns to the field. Tomlin said leading up to the Week 15 game if/when Pickett is healthy, he will be the team’s quarterback.

With the Steelers playing on a short week this week, Mike Tomlin will be addressing the media earlier than usual as the team prepares to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve for the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they press on throughout the 2022 regular season.