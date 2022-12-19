Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the win over the Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners for the sixth time this regular season with their win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.

Therefore, in the post-game sound article you will hear from head coach Mike Tomlin, and a myriad of other players as the Steelers official Twitter account goes around the room to hear from all who participated on Sunday.

Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they prepare for the next game of the regular season. The next game on the docket is the Week 16 game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium, but first, the post-game sound:

Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference

Coach Tomlin on today's win: pic.twitter.com/U4UPZwKMhk — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 18, 2022

Alex Highsmith Post-Game Press Conference

Alex Highsmith on today's win over Carolina: pic.twitter.com/t1rqWxvwMS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 18, 2022

Mitch Trubisky Post-Game Press Conference

Mitch Trubisky on the win over the Panthers: pic.twitter.com/kYQl0IlhKP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 18, 2022

Diontae Johnson On-Field Post-Game Interview

“It’s really important to us… We want to finish out strong for him."



After the @Steelers 24-16 win in Carolina, Diontae Johnson talked about Mike Tomlin’s 15 year streak of seasons with a record of .500 better.



@AJRoss_TV pic.twitter.com/4Nw9TcEjVd — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 18, 2022

Around the Locker Room