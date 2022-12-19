Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Monday Edition

Here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, we are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The BTSC Steelers Mike Tomlin Post-Game Presser Recap: Steelers 21, Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers headed into Carolina looking to extend their record to 6-8 and emerge victorious in four of their past six. In the end, the Men of Steel played a complete game in the 21-13 win. Of course, Mike Tomlin had a lot to say to the media afterwards. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield as he recaps the post-game presser.

The BTSC Steelers Post-Game Show: The BTSC Steelers Postgame Show: Steelers cook up a sweet Carolina barbecue in 24-16 win

In a battle of two 5-8 teams, the Steelers were superior through three quarters. Even though the home team Panthers put up a fight in the fourth, the Steelers left Bank of America Stadium with a 24-16 victory. Join Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis as they break down the game like no one else does on the latest edition of The Steelers Post-Game Show.

Let’s Ride, Monday: Winners and Losers from the Steelers 24-16 win over the Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season and there was good, bad, ugly, and unfortunate. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman diagnoses all, and gives his thoughts on the game, on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Steelers Winners and Losers from the Steelers’ win over the Panthers

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE