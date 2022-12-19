NFL Week 16 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 3-point favorites vs. the Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers dominated the run game on both sides of the ball in Week 15 and brought home a win against the Carolina Panthers. Now the season rolls on with the Steelers returning home to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the immaculate reception by facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve. When it comes to the betting lines for next Saturday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 16

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at 8:15 PM

Steelers betting line: -3

Over/under: 40

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (L) 17-26 vs Raiders

Win streak: 2 games LVR

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 1 - 2 LVR

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 4 - 6 LVR

The opening line on the game was at +1.5 after the schedule was announced in May. Based on how the season was playing out, the line had moved in favor of Pittsburgh ahead of Week 15. Even today the line from -2 to -3.

Being favored on Saturday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of -145 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 20/29 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Raiders would have a payout of $33.79 ($13.79 plus the original $20 bet). The Raiders also have a current moneyline of +125, or 5/4 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Las Vegas to win straight up would have a payout of $45 ($25 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 6-3 against the spread in their last 9 games played and are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games against the Raiders in Pittsburgh. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 8 of their last 10 home games and have gone UNDER in 4 of their last 6 games against the Raiders.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 400/1 after Week 15. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 250/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers and Browns have both officially been eliminated in the race for the division with the Bengals at 20/39 and the Ravens as the favorite at 3/2 odds.