Rams vs. Packers: Monday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is in full swing, and it’s an NFC West vs. NFC North battle in Week 15. The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers go head-to-head. When it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Monday, Dec. 19

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay WI

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App, ESPN+

LAR: +7.5

O/U: 39.5

Moneyline:

LAR: +290

GB: -350

Staff Picks:

This is a game black-and-gold fans could be watching closely, and that’s based on draft order. The Steelers, basically out of the playoff hunt barring them winning out, now look at opponents who might be ahead of them in the 2023 NFL Draft order. The Packers and Rams would be two of those teams. With both of these teams ahead of the Steelers in the overall draft order, the result will be one to watch. Other than that, this game means very little for the Steelers fan base. Still, some football is better than no football, so follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve in Week 16 of the regular season.