The Pittsburgh Steelers are hitting the road for back-to-back dome games, this time in Atlanta. After getting the win on Monday Night Football in Indianapolis, the Steelers have to go on the road again with one less day of preparation.

Will the Steelers offensive third-quarter woes continue? Will the Steelers defense be able to stop the Falcons potent running attack much like they have the last several weeks? Can the kickoff coverage get it done this week?

This Sunday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to stack their first wins of the season. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 13 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 13:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, December 4

Kickoff: 1:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Odds: Pittsburgh (+1); O/U (42.5)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on KDKA-CBS with Andrew Catalon and James Lofton as commentators. Check the national broadcast map to see if the game is on in your area.

Online: NFL Game Pass offers live games for international viewers (excluding USA, Canada, and China) and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket gives access to stream games as well. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 380 or channel 137.

You can also follow Behind the Steel Curtain on Twitter or in the game thread article to catch all of the highlights. Be sure to check back with BTSC after the game for our post-match roundup, and subscribe to BTSC Steelers Radio on YouTube to catch The Steelers Post Game Show with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield.