Rooting Guide for Steelers 2023 NFL Draft picks: Week 13

Hear me out. I want the Steelers to win every week, and I don’t believe that i would ever root against them. But fans do want to know where they sit as far as draft position goes in 2023. Again, I really hope the Steelers pick in the 20s. With that probably not being a possibility and my unwillingness to root against them, I could root for certain teams to win to help Pittsburgh’s draft standing. So here is a rooting guide that would help the Steelers keep pace, even with the Steelers winning contests.

First, let’s take a look at the current draft positions as found on Tankathon.

1-9-1 (Lost 6)

Remaining Games: Cleveland, at Dallas, Kansas City, at Tennessee, Jacksonville, at Indianapolis

3-9 (Lost 5)

Remaining Games: Green Bay, BYE, Philadelphia, Buffalo, @Detroit, Minnesota

Rams 3-8 (Lost 3)

Remaining Games: Seattle, Las Vegas, at Green Bay, Denver, at Los Angeles Chargers, at Seattle

Broncos 3-8 (Lost 3)

Denver’s Remaining Games: at Baltimore, Kansas City, Arizona, at Los Angeles Rams, at Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers

4-8 (Won 1)

Remaining Games: BYE, at Seattle, Pittsburgh, Detroit, at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans

Saints 4-8 (Lost 2)

New Orleans’ Remaining Games: at Tampa Bay, Bye, Atlanta, at Cleveland, at Philadelphia, Carolina

4-8 (Lost 2)

Remaining Games: BYE, New England, at Denver, Tampa Bay, at Atlanta, at San Francisco

4-8 (Lost 2)

Remaining Games: at Chicago, BYE, Los Angeles Rams, at Miami, Minnesota, Detroit

4-7 (Won 1)

Remaining Games: at Los Angeles Chargers, at Los Angeles Rams, New England, at Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Kansas City Chiefs

No. 10) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns

Browns 4-7 (Won 1)

Remaining Games: Cleveland, at Dallas, Kansas City, Tennessee, Jacksonville, at Indianapolis

4-7 (Won 1)

Remaining Games: at Detroit, at Tennessee, Dallas, at New York Jets, at Houston, Tennessee

No. 12) Pittsburgh Steelers

4-7 (Won 1)

Remaining Games: at Atlanta, Baltimore, at Carolina, Las Vegas, at Baltimore, Cleveland

No. 13) Detroit Lions

4-7 (Won 1)

Remaining Games: Jacksonville, Minnesota, at New York Jets, at Carolina, Chicago, at Green Bay

4-7-1 (Lost 2)

Remaining Games: at Dallas, Minnesota, Los Angeles Chargers, at New York Giants, at Indianapolis.

7 5-7 (Lost 1)

Remaining Games: Pittsburgh Steelers, BYE, New Orleans, at Baltimore, Arizona, Tampa Bay

No. 16 Seattle Seahawks

6-5 (Lost 2)

Remaining Games: at Los Angeles Rams, Carolina, San Francisco, at Kansas City, New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams

No. 17) Los Angeles Chargers

6-5 (Won 1)

Remaining Games: at Las Vegas, Miami, Tennessee, at Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, at Denver

6-5 (Lost 1]

Remaining Games: Buffalo, at Arizona, at Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Miami, at Buffalo

Now, let’s take a peek at the games that directly affect the Steelers 2023 draft prospects. (Their prospects, not the actual collegiates).

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4TH

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) at Atlanta Falcons

Who to root for: Pittsburgh Steelers

This goes against the tanker’s code, but I don’t subscribe to it. We will know those that don’t read the actual article that call me a hypocrite in the comments. I am absolutely rooting for the Steelers and hoping that the Dirty Birds win out after this weekend. But if you are in tank mode, I can’t tell you how to root.

Denver Broncos (3-8) at Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

Who to root for: Denver Broncos

Of course, we want the Broncos to upset the Ravens. Steelers fans abhor the Ravens. But in this instance, it helps the Steelers to have the Broncos win to get closer to B-More in the standings or closer to having a higher selection.

Green Bay Packers (4-8) at Chicago Bears (3-9)

Who to root for: Green Bay Packers

Because of Aaron Rodgers’ contract, this team won’t be drafting a QB. So, that hurts the Steelers cause because the Pack will probably picking a position player despite that the should probably go signal caller hers. Even though the Steelers can benefit from Green Bay losing, that Chase Claypool No. 2 is looking really good right now. With Justin Fields injured, the Bears are less likely to win. Maybe hope for the Bears to keep losing and not worry if they are ahead of you in the first round. Da Bears gotta lose.

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) at Detroit Lions (4-7)

Who to root for: Jacksonville Jaguars

Both teams are finding themselves but Jacksonville is ahead of the Steelers for the better pick. Throw in the fact that their mascot is awesome, root for the Jags.

Cleveland Browns (4-7) at Houston Texans (1-9-1)

Who to root for: Houston Texans

Look, the only things that I like about the Deshaun Watson trade is that it is going to cost the Mistakes a draft choice, cost them a ton of dough, and that the pickings may be slim for the erotic adventures of the disgraced QB. The Steelers need Cleveland to win more than the Texans but I can’t root for Watson against his former team. This is a dangerous emotional decision that I am making here. The Steelers don’t want the Texans to pick two dudes in front of them. Since it is now Christmas time, I keep channeling my inner Hans Gruber from Die Hard.

It’s hard to ignore a holiday classic, but I am. Take solace in the fact that a Texans win helps get the Men of Steel closer to the top pick in the second round.

Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at Los Angeles Rams (3-8)

Who to root for: Los Angeles Rams

Even before injuries started to rack up, this team wasn’t setting the world on fire. The Super Bowl Hangover is real. The Rams may not be likely to win, but the Steelers would be helped out by it.

Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)

Who to root for: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas is now three spots better than the Men of Iron at No. 9. With a winnable head-to-head coming up on Christmas Eve for the Steelers, Mark Davis’ club needs to join Pittsburgh in stacking wins.

Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) at Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

Who to root for: Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are a major disappointment, but you still don’t want them drafting ahead of you. Luckily the tie helps and the head-to-head factor won’t come into play unless the Steelers tie. I know it’s hard to root for the Cowboys, but look at it as ‘just business’.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5TH

New Orleans Saints (4-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

Who to root for: New Orleans Saints

The Steelers beat both of these teams head to head. One of them is going to make the division and make the playoffs. So, it’s best to root for the team with the worse of the team’s records, Plus, it becomes more obvious due to the fact that I would hate to see Philly get a high pick. I abhor the Eagles and will be rooting for the other black and gold the remainder of the ‘22 NFL Season.