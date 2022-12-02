Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Hell-Un leashing Season

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on Steelers social media. This week, stats-masters are coming up with new terms to show how good Kenny Pickett is getting. Matt Canada has sparked a trend that has his biggest haters looking for new ways to tear him down. Plus, Josh Rushing from Al-Jazeera English joins us to talk about his new documentary on Carlton Haselrig and his family’s fight with the NFL for closure. And, why some hardcore fans say KP’s GF is a tailgating grinch!

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

(can we still) Blame Canada

Kenny’s Roasting

Dec draft watchers

Josh Rushing on Carlton Haselrig

Bummer of the week

Winner of the week

KP’s GF tailgating drama

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Can Indy momentum move forward to Atlanta?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not lying down and playing dead. But one win does not constitute a streak. Can they win consecutive games for the first time since January? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Riding the Wave

Injury Report

Over/Under

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride Friday: Can the Steelers finally win back-to-back games?

It is hard for some to believe, but the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won back-to-back games yet this season. They could do so in Week 13, but there are some trends to keep an eye on when they travel to play the Falcons. Jeff Hartman delivers the goods on this show providing you with a preview of the game in Week 13, keys to victory, as well as the ALL BETZ ARE OFF segment with Jeremy Betz. Check out the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Back-to-Back Quest

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

