Steelers 2023 NFL Draft Stock Report: Michigan prospects on rise after beating OSU

Olusegun Oluwatimi | C | Michigan | 6’3”, 307 lbs

I try to not be a homer with these articles, but nobody can watch the Michigan win on Saturday and say Olusegun Oluwatimi did not have a major impact on Michigan’s second-half success. Michigan’s backfield was incredibly banged up, with Blake Corum limited with a knee injury and Donovan Edwards playing with a cast on his hand. Michigan struggled to go anywhere running the ball in the first half, but Donovan Edwards had two huge runs in the second half to extend Michigan’s lead. Oluwatimi had a part in everything Michigan did well on offense, springing runs with impressive blocks and holding his own as a pass protector. Oluwatimi is definitely in the first-round conversation, and he will likely be the top center in the class if Sedrick Van Pran returns to school.

Tavius Robinson | EDGE | Ole Miss | 6’6”, 265 lbs

Ole Miss had a rough go of it against rival Mississippi State, but their defense kept them in the game. One standout from the game was pass rusher Tavius Robinson, who recorded 5 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 2 fumble recoveries. Robinson had been relatively silent for the majority of the year, but a game like this could push him from undrafted status to the Day 3 range. His combination of length, size, and strength give him three-down potential, but he will most likely be a rotational piece best suited for a 4-3 scheme.

Spencer Rattler | QB | South Carolina | 6’0”, 215 lbs

How the mighty have had fallen! Spencer Rattler had fallen off a cliff as it pertains to NFL Draft hype, and rightfully so. Up until two weeks ago, he had just 8 touchdown passes compared to 9 interceptions. However, he has been phenomenal the last two weeks, recording 6 touchdown passes in their upset win over Tennessee and 2 touchdown passes in their upset win over Clemson. Rattler did have 2 interceptions this week, but he did complete 25 of 39 passes for 360 yards. Rattler seems to be playing more freely and confidently than earlier in the season, and it has translated to strong production. His draft status is still a big question mark, but he is making a late push to regain draft relevancy ahead of April.

Others Who Improved Their Stock

Drake Thomas | ILB | NC State (10 TCKL, 7 SOLO, 2 TFL, 3 QB HUR, 1 SCK)

Dorian Williams | ILB | Tulane (12 TCKL, 1 INT)

Cornelius Johnson | WR | Michigan (4 REC, 160 YDS, 2 TD)

Demani Richardson | S | Texas A&M (10 TCKL, 7 SOLO TCKL, 2 FUM REC)

Isaiah Foskey | EDGE | Notre Dame (5 TCKL, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 SCK)

Otis Reese | S | Ole Miss (11 TCKL, 1 INT)

Tariq Drake | S | Ohio (3 TCKL, 0.5 TFL, 2 INT)

KJ Henry | EDGE | Clemson (11 TCKL, 1 TFL, 0.5 SCK, 2 QB HUR)

Marcellas Dial | CB | South Carolina (2 TCKL, 3 PD, 1 INT)

