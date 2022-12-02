NFL Expert Picks, Week 13: Experts split on Steelers vs. Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons are slated to face off in Week 13 of the 2022 regular season, and there are a lot of narratives between these two teams. For the Falcons, they are trying to somehow win the lackluster NFC South. To punch their ticket to the NFC Playoffs. As for the Steelers, they are trying to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team, and there remain huge question marks with the team as they continue further into the regular season.

For those who follow the current betting lines, the Steelers opened as 1.5-point road underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

At this point, it is time to check in and see who the pundits, who call themselves experts, like in this showdown in Atlanta this Sunday.

As you can imagine, this game between two mediocre teams equates in a toss up with the expert sites. Every possible outlet, from ESPN, SB Nation, Yahoo! Sports, FOX Sports and CBS Sports alike have this game split between Atlanta and Pittsburgh.

Those are sites where people just check a box on a website and move on with their lives. However, there are some who spend more time pouring over these picks, and provide some analysis than just a winner and loser.

For those type of experts, one which is talked about a lot is Pete Prisco of CBS Sports. Prisco predicts a Falcons win in Week 13.

The Steelers are playing consecutive road games outside the division and this one is on a short week. That’s tough to do. It’s also tough to prepare for the Falcons offense on a short week. Atlanta lost a close one last week to Washington, but will bounce back here and beat the Steelers. Pick: Falcons 23, Steelers 20

Like Prisco, Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News also goes in-depth on every one of his picks heading into Week 13 Sunday. Iyer sees a Steelers win for the road team.

The Steelers get their running game going again here to help a more confident Kenny Pickett, who will see favorable matchups all over the field in the passing game, too. The Falcons give the Steelers’ defense a break with their limited receiving weapons once their own rushing attack is contained in a home game that will feel like Pittsburgh. Pick: Steelers win 27-20 and cover the spread.

As for the fine folks at Pro Football Network, they too like the Steelers to go on the road, for the second week in a row, and beat the Falcons.

Am I the only person who believes Kenny Pickett can be an NFL star by Year 3? Maybe some of you agree. Maybe some of you think he’s the next coming of Ryan Leaf (slight exaggeration). With Najee Harris showing life and Pickett paired with three strong receivers in George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, and Pat Freiermuth, I believe they can produce a road victory against one of the NFL’s worst-performing defenses. Against-the-spread prediction: Steelers

These are just a few sites who make weekly NFL picks. When you think about all those sites not listed above, this is when we turn to our friends at NFL Pick Watch, a site dedicated to tracking NFL expert picks by the week. They take all expert picks and put them into an easy-to-read graph for fans to enjoy. When it comes to the Steelers vs. Falcons game, 52% of NFL experts like the Falcons straight up at home, but 54% of the experts like the Steelers getting points, or a point, on the road via the spread.

What do you think about the upcoming game? Will the experts have it right? Or are they way off? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the Falcons in Week 13.