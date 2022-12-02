Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 13 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. I know talking about the dreaded ‘P’ word is banned by most here on this site (talking about playoffs), and this question doesn’t necessarily pertain to the Steelers. How many wins do you think it will take teams to make the AFC Playoffs?

2. Of these two statistics, which is the most important to the Steelers offense?

Running the football (over 100 yards on the ground all 3 weeks since the bye)

No turnovers (haven’t had a turnover since the bye)

3. What are your general thoughts of Diontae Johnson. Not his contract, or him as a person, but him as a receiver for the Steelers?

4. The Steelers will be playing their second straight game in a dome this Sunday. What are your thoughts on the game being played indoors in a climate controlled environment?

5. There is a lot of talk about the Matt Canada has a coordinator, and rightfully so, but there isn’t as much discussion about the job Teryl Austin has done. What are you thoughts on the Steelers defensive coordinator?

6. It’s December, which means it’s Christmas season. In your opinion, what is the most underrated Christmas movie of all-time? Please explain your answer...

BONUS: As always, if there is anything you believe can help BTSC become better in any way, editorial or podcast side, please let me know! Some of the ideas which have already been brought up have been instituted, and appreciated by me. Let me know if there is anything you can do, as long as it’s something which is actually under my control!

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

