Steelers Injury Report: Najee Harris returns to practice Friday, ready for Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited Monday night’s game with a victory as well as with some players dealing with some “bumps and bruises associated with play.” As the Steelers took the practice field for their final official day of preparation for the Atlanta Falcons, there were two players who did not participate while two were limited. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, one player has been ruled out while two more are questionable.

The most significant injury which happened in-game on Monday night was running back Najee Harris leaving just before halftime with an abdominal injury. With no update in regards to Harris by Mike Tomlin at his Tuesday press conference due to the quick turnaround from playing on Monday night, the expectations for Harris are still foggy. On Wednesday and Thursday, Harris was unable to take the field for practice. But on Friday Harris returned as a limited participant yet carries no injury status for Sunday and is set to play.

After coming back to play in Week 8 after missing four games, Ahkello Witherspoon found himself missing another three games with his hamstring injury in Week 10 through Week 12. On both Wednesday and Thursday, Witherspoon was still unable to practice. Friday brought more of the same for Witherspoon as he has been ruled out for with fourth-straight game and has missed 8 of the last 9 games.

Two more players who missed Monday’s game even though they were only questionable going into the contest were Robert Spillane with a back injury (now listed as an oblique) and Miles Boykin with an oblique injury. On Wednesday, Boykin returned as a full participant while Spillane was able to practice in a limited capacity. On Thursday, both players held the same status as a Boykin was a full participant while Spillane was limited. Friday saw both players as full participants with neither having an injury status for Sunday.

At Mike Tomlin‘s press conference on Tuesday, he listed several players that were dealing with some minor issues that could limit them early in the week. Those specifically mentioned were Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs), T.J. Watt (ribs), Larry Ogunjobi (toe), and Myles Jack (knee). On Wednesday, all four players were able to practice in a limited capacity. Thursday saw Minkah Fitzpatrick return as a full participant while T.J. Watt was once again limited. Both Myles Jack and Larry Ogunjobi did not practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. On Friday, Jack and Ogunjobi were upgraded to full participants along with Fitzpatrick and none carry an injury status for Sunday. As for T.J. Watt, he was once again a limited participant on Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

One more player who is listed on the injury report is center Mason Cole as he was limited with a foot injury. Last week, Cole was unable to practice early in the week yet still was able to play in the game. Starting off the week Cole was limited both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Cole returned as a full participant and is ready to go for Sunday’s game.

There were two new players on the injury report on Thursday with Cam Heyward getting his typical day of rest only to return Friday with no injury status for the games. The other player was running back and Benny Snell who was limited Thursday with a knee injury. On Friday, snell was also back to being a full participant and carries no injury status for Sunday.

One player who was added to the injury report and actually had a status yesterday which was not reported is defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk. Designated as a personal issue, Loudermilk missed both Thursday’s and Friday’s practice. Since it appears the issue will not keep him from being available for the game, Loudermilk does not have an injury status for Sunday.

As for the Falcons’ injury report, you can see the names below when available.