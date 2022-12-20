Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: Are the Steelers the smartest kids in the dumb class?

BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the show, BAD Language. This week, BAD shares his thoughts on the win over Carolina, and being the best of the worst in the NFL.

News and Notes

The big win over Carolina

Being the best of the worst

Discipline

BTSC Pick Accountability

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Hangover: What difference will the Carolina win make?

The Steelers traveled down Tobacco Road and completed a sweep of the NFC South by defeating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, What kind of difference will the 24-16 make on the Men of Steel? Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The Steelers mindset down the stretch

and MUCH MORE!

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: How far are the Pittsburgh Steelers from being good?

The Steelers are not a very good team right now, but they aren’t far off either. Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The road back to good

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE