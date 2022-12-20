The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners in Week 15 of the 2022 regular season, beating the Carolina Panthers on the road. Through 14 games of the regular season it has been extremely difficult to gauge where the Steelers rank among their NFL peers.

How far did the team rise after winning in Week 15? Based on this week’s NFL Power Rankings, not too far, but that isn’t say much considering where they were ranked before their latest loss on the season.

All in all, the Steelers’ rankings this week were all over the map. The truth might be somewhere in the middle, but it’s that time of the week where we take a look at other outlets’ rankings after Week 15 of regular season action.

Let’s get to the rankings...

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Cincinnati Bengals

5. San Francisco 49ers

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Miami Dolphins

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Baltimore Ravens

...

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Pleasant surprise: RB Jaylen Warren Though Najee Harris is still the Steelers’ primary back, the undrafted rookie free agent caught the coaches’ attention in training camp. He has followed with a solid season as a complementary piece to Harris and the team’s third-down back. Warren had a career-high 11 carries and scored his first touchdown of the season against the Panthers on Sunday. On the season, he has 53 carries for 244 yards and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also has 21 receptions for 178 yards.”

...

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

“You get the feeling that Mike Tomlin will eventually look back at this transition season in Pittsburgh and call it one of his most rewarding from a coaching perspective. Things could have been ugly as the Steelers quietly turned over their roster in a post-Big Ben era. Instead, Pittsburgh profiles as a young team that’s steadily improving as a long season nears its conclusion. We were reminded that as the Steelers out-executed the Panthers on both sides of the ball in a 24-16 win in Charlotte. Mitch Trubisky played mistake-free football in place of Kenny Pickett (concussion), and the Steelers punished the Panthers on third down, finishing 12-for-16 in those situations. This won’t be a playoff season in Pittsburgh, but the franchise reset is going according to plan.”

...

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Don’t stop. Believing.”

...

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The running game and defense led them to a victory over the Panthers. Kenny Pickett should be back this week at quarterback, which will help the passing game.”

...

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers kept their slim chances of another non-losing season with Mike Tomlin alive by shoring up their defense and getting their offense going in the ideal way in Carolina. “

...

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers brutalized the Panthers in the trenches on Sunday. That should show them the path toward a return to contention in 2023.”

Tier 5 | Ugly Football Teams

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have to come out and beat the Panthers, who were battling to remain relevant in the NFC South. Pittsburgh’s season is effectively over, but that doesn’t really matter to a Mike Tomlin team. It was nice to see T.J. Watt look like his old self again. The defense around him has improved drastically, but he hadn’t really looked like himself until this week. Mitch Trubisky was on a short leash heading into the game as the starter, but the pressure surrounding him must have helped because he was efficient against a talented young Carolina defense.

What do you think of these rankings? Should the Steelers be higher? Are they ranked too high? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16.