Steelers Injury Report: 10 players listed on estimated practice report for Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited Sunday’s game with the Panthers with no significant injuries reported after the game. Being on a short week with their next game on Saturday, the Steelers had to give their first injury report despite not holding practice. In the estimated report on Tuesday, there were three players who were projected to not participate while four were limited. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, there were 10 players listed on the report.

Two players who did not suit up for the Steelers in Week 15 were quarterback Kenny Pickett with a concussion and linebacker Myles Jack with a groin. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Kenny Pickett has come through the protocol and has just one more box to check. Much like Tolman stated during the press conference, Kenny Pickett was listed as a full participant Tuesday. As for Myles Jack, he was listed as still being limited.

Three players who were specifically brought up as new injuries for this week by Coach Tomlin in his Tuesday press conference were Terrell Edmunds with a hamstring, Diontae Johnson with a toe, and Derek Watt with an ankle. Although Coach Tomlin said that their participation may be limited early in the week, he did not believe the injuries would impact their status for Saturday’s game. In Tuesdays estimated report, Terrell Edmunds was listed as not participating while Diontae Johnson and Derek Watt were limited.

One player who missed practice almost all of last week but still participated in the game in a limited fashion was tight end Pat Freiermuth. On Tuesday’s report, Freiermuth was listed as a full participant.

Two players were listed as not participating but due to a coaches decision. As has happened in the past, the two players were Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi. It was good to see Ogunjobi listed as not having an injury as he has been limited with a toe throughout practice the last several weeks.

The other player listed as limited for Tuesday’s estimated report is running back Najee Harris with a hip injury. The same injury was on last week‘s injury report although Harris was still able to play.

The final player on the injury report was another holdover from last week’s list. Cornerback Josh Jackson is listed with an ankle injury, but was a full participant if practice would have been held on Tuesday.

As for the Raiders’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.