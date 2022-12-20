BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 15 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool is rolling along with those remaining having to make two selections. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 35 participants. While technically there are 435 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 431 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Cam Heyward football.

With six choices being made, there were five different games that were selected. The game that had multiple selections was for the Minnesota Vikings to defeat the Indianapolis Colts. Trailing 33–0 at halftime, it looked like we would have the opportunity for a winner. But the Vikings ultimately came back and won in overtime which allowed two of the three contestants to have half of their choices correct.

The contestant who did not choose Minnesota had the Cincinnati Bengals over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers over the Los Angeles Rams as their two choices. Even though Cincinnati went down 17–0, they came back and blew out the Bucs. Additionally, Green Bay handled the Rams fairly easily on Monday night and sent Madame Bruce’s Psychic Hotline through to the next week.

Back to the two selections who already chose the Vikings, King picks had gone with the Thursday night matchup of the San Francisco 49ers over the Arizona Cardinals. With San Francisco taking care of business, the only remaining game came from Ryan Tune who selected the Washington Commanders over the New York Giants on Sunday night. With the Giants pulling out the win with a magnitude of help from the officials, the Commanders came up short and Ryan Tune was eliminated in third place.

So after 15 weeks, only 0.46% of the entries still remain and there are only contestants remaining in two of the five leagues. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now! Even being the only contestant remaining in your league, you must make your pick and outlast the remaining leagues.

Here are the picks used and remaining by contestant. Remember— this week we stay with making two selections each week. Not only will each contestant make two choices, I will be contacting them to give a primary choice and secondary choice. This will only be used in order to break a tie if every contestant misses one game.

Weekly Update:

Used teams are crossed out, Week 15 picks are in bold.

Madam Bruce’s Psychic Hotline AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Ryan Tune (Eliminated) AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

King Picks AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Upcoming Week 16 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Kansas City (-9.5) at home over Seattle

Kansas City (-9.5) at home over Seattle Closest match up: N.Y. Jets (-1) at home over Jacksonville

N.Y. Jets (-1) at home over Jacksonville The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (-3) at home over Las Vegas

BYES: None

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.