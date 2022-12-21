Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Steelers 2023 Free Agency Focus, Offense

The Steelers were victorious on Sunday over Carolina, as the offense looked good. But will that kind of offensive effort be good enough in 2023. Join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz in breaking down the Steelers free agent possibilities on the latest edition of The Fix.

2023 Offense Free Agency

The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: Week 16 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders

The Steelers beat the Panthers on Sunday, leading to tons of questions and a rekindling of hope for the remainder of 2022. Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T had to say about the 24-16 win, injuries, and what’s in store leading up to a Christmas Eve tilt with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Scho Bro Show: Steelers find success against teams on their level

The Steelers have won a total of six times in the 2022 season. But most of those teams have been of lower to mid-level talent. The success that the black and gold has had has not been against the teams residing in the higher echelon. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

Where the Steelers find success

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Who is entering the 3-game “try out” with the Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have turned the corner, but not every player is guaranteed to be back in 2023. Some are entering a 3-game “try-out”. In this episode of “Let’s Ride”, Jeff Hartman dive head-first into that topic, as well as answer fan questions in the weekly Mailbag segment. All on the Wednesday episode of the BTSC flagship podcast.

News and Notes

The players to watch at the tail-end of 2022

The Mail Bag

