2022 NFL Week 16: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

If you talk to NFL historians, the rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Raiders, wherever they call home, would rank near the top. Over the years this rivalry has lessened, but back in the 1970s the rivalry between these two franchises was one of the most vicious in the game. Think about the rivalry between the Steelers and Ravens throughout the early 2000s. It was that, and even worse considering how the rules have changed to make the game safer.

In Week 16, the 6-8 Steelers host the 6-8 Raiders, but it is much more than just a Week 16 game. This is the 50th anniversary of the famous Immaculate Reception game in 1972. That’s right, the day Franco Harris stunned the Raiders at Three Rivers Stadium.

It will be an exciting event, considering how the Steelers and Raiders will both have some of the legends from that game on hand, and the Steelers are slated to wear throwback uniforms for the game. Some might not think this has anything to do with the outcome of the game, but this has proven to both inspire and boost both the fans and the players.

Both the Steelers and Raiders are clinging to playoff hopes, and a loss would all but sink their hopes for a playoff berth. It should be a good game, and the hope is the Steelers give their fans an early Christmas gift by providing a must-needed win at home.

Let the games begin...