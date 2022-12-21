Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders two teams who know each other well considering they are AFC rivals and have seemingly played each other frequently the past few years. For these teams, the game in Week 16 is as big one. With both teams clinging to distant hopes of a playoff berth, and this game gets even more attention.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Raiders for their Week 16 matchup in Buffalo.

Team Records

Pittsburgh Steelers: 6-8

Las Vegas Raiders: 6-8

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Raiders (+2.5)

OVER/UNDER: 38.5

Moneyline: Steelers -145; Raiders +125

Last 5 Games in series

Raiders: 4-1

Matchup History

Las Vegas Raiders lead series 17-13-0

Injury Report

(Note: This will be updated throughout the week as more injury reports are released)

Steelers

Tuesday, December 2

(Tuesday’s report is an estimation, as the Steelers did not hold practice)

QB Kenny Pickett (Concussion) - FP

DB Josh Jackson (Ankle) - FP

TE Pat Freiermuth (Foot) - FP

RB Najee Harris (Hip) - LP

LB Myles Jack (Groin) - LP

WR Diontae Johnson (Toe) - LP

FB Derek Watt (Ankle) - LP

S Terrell Edmunds (Hamstring) - DNP

DT Cameron Heyward (Coaches Decision - Resting Player) - DNP

DL Larry Ogunjobi (Coaches Decision - Resting Player) - DNP

Raiders

Tuesday, December 20

G Alex Bars (Knee) - DNP

T Jackson Barton (Back) - DNP

DT Andrew Billings (Fibula) - LP

LB Darien Butler (Quadricep) - LP

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor (Wrist) - FP

S Duron Harmon (Shoulder/Neck) - LP

G Dylan Parham (Knee) - DNP

RB Zamir White (Ankle) - DNP

CB Rock Ya-Sin (Knee) - DNP

News and Notes

If you talk to NFL historians, the rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Raiders, wherever they call home, would rank near the top. Over the years this rivalry has lessened, but back in the 1970s the rivalry between these two franchises was one of the most vicious in the game. Think about the rivalry between the Steelers and Ravens throughout the early 2000s. It was that, and even worse considering how the rules have changed to make the game safer.

In Week 16, the 6-8 Steelers host the 6-8 Raiders, but it is much more than just a Week 16 game. This is the 50th anniversary of the famous Immaculate Reception game in 1972. That’s right, the day Franco Harris stunned the Raiders at Three Rivers Stadium.

It will be an exciting event, considering how the Steelers and Raiders will both have some of the legends from that game on hand, and the Steelers are slated to wear throwback uniforms for the game. Some might not think this has anything to do with the outcome of the game, but this has proven to both inspire and boost both the fans and the players.

Both the Steelers and Raiders are clinging to playoff hopes, and a loss would all but sink their hopes for a playoff berth. It should be a good game, and the hope is the Steelers give their fans an early Christmas gift by providing a must-needed win at home.

Let the games begin...

