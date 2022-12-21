 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Current and former Steelers take to social media to remember Franco Harris

The football community mourns the loss of one of the all-time greats.

By Jeff.Hartman Updated
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Colts Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan base mourns the loss of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris who passed away suddenly Wednesday at the age of 72. While the NFL landscape remembers the player who helped orchestrate the most famous play in the history of the game, the Immaculate Reception, both current and former players of the black-and-gold are remembering the man affectionately known as Franco in their own way.

Both current and former players of the Steelers have taken to social media to pay their respects, and remember Harris in their own way. Some strictly as knowing the history of the game, while others share personal stories on how Harris helped shape their career in some way.

Harris was an icon, a legend both on the team and in the community. He will be missed deeply, especially Saturday night when the organization doesn’t just celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, but also retires Harris’ iconic No. 32 jersey.

Check out what players are saying on social media, and be sure to check back as this will be updated as more players share their thoughts and memories.

