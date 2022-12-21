The Pittsburgh Steelers, and the entire NFL, are in a state of shock over the death of Franco Harris. The legendary, and Hall of Fame, running back died suddenly on Wednesday, just days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and his jersey retirement.

It has left many reeling, and the Steelers organization now has to think about how to remember the great player and man, instead of giving him a standing ovation this Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium when the team hosts the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the wake of the news, Steelers President Art Rooney II released a statement on the passing of the Steelers legend:

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Franco Harris: pic.twitter.com/5Ojd5Uatvr — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 21, 2022

For those who can’t see the above statement, it reads:

“It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so m any. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.”

How the team moves on from this isn’t easy, but Harris was a man who enjoyed and lived a very full life up until his last day. His last day was filled with media sessions and pictures with fans as they prepared for the festivities this weekend.

We here at BTSC give our condolences to the Harris family, and all Steelers fans around the globe who are hurting right now after the loss of a very special life.