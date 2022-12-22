Hear me out. I want the Steelers to win every week, and I don’t believe that i would ever root against them. But fans do want to know where they sit as far as draft position goes in 2023. Again, I really hope the Steelers pick in the 20s. With that probably not being a possibility and my unwillingness to root against them, I could root for certain teams to win to help Pittsburgh’s draft standing. So here is a rooting guide that would help the Steelers keep pace, even with the Steelers winning contests.
First, let’s take a look at the current draft positions as found on Tankathon.
No. 1) Houston Texans
Last Week No. 1 - No Change
1-12-1 (Lost 9 - Week 15 loss to Kansas City)
Remaining Games: at Tennessee, Jacksonville, at Indianapolis
No. 2) Chicago Bears
Last Week No. 3 - Up 1 Spot
3-11 (Lost 7 - Week 15 loss to Philadelphia)
Remaining Games: Buffalo, at Detroit, Minnesota
No. 3) Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos
Last Week No. 2 - Down 1 Spot
Broncos 4-10 (Won 1 - Week 15 win over Arizona)
Denver’s Remaining Games: at Los Angeles Rams, at Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers
No. 4) Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams
Last Week No. 4 - No Change
Rams 4-10 (lost 1 - Week 15 loss to Green Bay)
Los Angeles Ram’s Remaining Games: Denver, at Los Angeles Chargers, at Seattle
No. 5) Arizona Cardinals
Last Week No. 6 - Up 1 Spots
4-10 (Lost 4 - Week 15 loss to Denver)
Remaining Games: Tampa Bay, at Atlanta, at San Francisco
No. 6) Indianapolis Colts
Last Week No. 7 - Up 1 Spot
4-9-1 (Lost 4 - Week 15 loss to Minnesota)
Remaining Games: Los Angeles Chargers, at New York Giants, at Indianapolis.
No. 7) Atlanta Falcons
Last Week No. 10 - Up 3 Spots
5-9 (Lost 3 - Week 15 loss to New Orleans)
Remaining Games: at Baltimore, Arizona, Tampa Bay
No. 8) Carolina Panthers
Last Week No. 9 - Up 1 Spot
5-9 (Lost 1 - Week 15 loss to Pittsburgh)
Remaining Games: Detroit, at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans
No. 9) Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints
Last Week No. 5 - Down 4 Spots
Saints 5-9 (Won 1 - Week 15 win over Atlanta)
New Orleans’ Remaining Games: at Cleveland, at Philadelphia, Carolina
No. 11) Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week No. 8 - Down 3 Spots
6-8 (Won 1 - Week 15 win over New England)
Remaining Games: at Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Kansas City Chiefs
No. 12) Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week No. 11 - Down 1 Spot
6-8 (Won 2 - Week 15 win over Dallas)
Remaining Games: at New York Jets, at Houston, Tennessee
No. 13) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns
Last Week No. 12 - Down 1 Spot
Browns 6-8 (Won 1 - Week 15 win over Baltimore)
Cleveland Remaining Games: New Orleans, at Washington, at Pittsburgh
No. 13) Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week No. 13 - No Change
6-8 (Lost 1 - Week 15 win over Carolina)
Have pride or root for them to lose. You fan your way.
Remaining Games: Las Vegas, at Baltimore, Cleveland
No. 14) Green Bay Packers
Last Week No. 14 - Up 4 Spots
6-8 (Won 2 - Week 15 win over Los Angeles Rams)
Remaining Games: at Miami, Minnesota, Detroit
No. 15) Seattle Seahawks
Last Week No. 16 - Up 1 Spot
7-7 (Lost 2 - Week 15 loss to San Francisco)
Remaining Games: at Kansas City, New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams
No. 16) New England Patriots
Last Week No. 21 - Up 5 Spots
7-7 (Lost 1 - Week 15 loss to Las Vegas)
Remaining Games: Cincinnati, Miami, at Buffalo
No. 17) New York Jets
Last Week No. 18 - Up 1 Spot
7-7 (Lost 3 - Week 15 loss to Detroit)
Remaining Games: Jacksonville, at Seattle, at Miami
No. 18) Detroit Lions
Last Week No. 15 - Down 3 Spots
7-7 (Won 3 - Week 15 win over New York Jets)
Remaining Games: at Carolina, Chicago, at Green Bay
No. 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week No. 19 - No Change
6-8 (Lost 2 - Week 15 loss to Cincinnati)
Remaining Games: at Arizona, Carolina, at Atlanta
No. 20 Tennessee Titans
Last Week No. 20 - No Change
7-7 (Lost 4 - Week 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers)
Remaining Games: Houston, Dallas, at Jacksonville
No. 21) Washington Commanders
Last Week No. 22 - Up 1 Spot
7-6-1 (Lost 1 - Week 15 loss to New York Giants)
Remaining Games: at San Francisco, Cleveland, Dallas
No. 22) Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week No. 17 - Down 5 Spots
8-6 (Won 2 - Week 15 vs. Tennessee)
Remaining Games: at Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, at Denver
No. 23 Miami Dolphins (Forfeited Pick)
Last Week No. 24 - Up 1 Spot
8-6 (Lost 3 - Week 15 loss to Buffalo)
Remaining Games: Green Bay, at New England, New York Jets
No. 24 New York Giants
Last Week No. 23 - Down 1 Spot
8-5-1 (Won 1 - Week 15 win over Washington)
Remaining Games: at Minnesota, Indianapolis, at Philadelphia
No. 25 Baltimore Ravens
Last Week No. 25 - No Change
9-5 (Lost 1 - Week 15 loss to Cleveland)
Remaining Games: Atlanta, Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati
No. 26 Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers
Last Week No. 27 - Up 1 Spot
49ers 10-4 (Won 7 - Week 15 win over Seattle)
San Francisco Remaining Games: Washington, at Las Vegas, Arizona
No. 27 Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week No. 26 - Down 1 Spot
10-4 (Won 5 - Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay)
Remaining Games: at New England, Buffalo, Baltimore
No. 28 Dallas Cowboys
Last Week No. 28 - No Change
10-4 (Lost 1 - Week 15 loss to Jacksonville)
Remaining Games: Philadelphia, at Tennessee, at Washington
No. 29 Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week No. 29 - No Change
11-3 (Won 2 - Week 15 win over Houston)
Remaining Games: Seattle, Denver, at Las Vegas
No. 30 Minnesota Vikings
Last Week No. 30 - No Change
11-3 (Won 1 - Week 15 win over Indianapolis)
Remaining Games: New York Giants, at Green Bay, at Chicago
No. 31 Buffalo Bills
Last Week No. 31 - No Change
11-3 (Won 5 - Week 15 win over Miami)
Remaining Games: at Chicago, at Cincinnati, New England
No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week No. 32 - No Change
13-1 (Won 5 - Week 15 win over Chicago)
Remaining Games: at Dallas, New Orleans, New York Giants
Now, let’s take a peek at the games that directly affect the Steelers 2023 draft prospects. (Their prospects, not the actual collegiates).
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22nd
Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) at New York Jets (7-7)
Who to root for: Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jags are up and coming, but they still aren’t there yet. Trevor Lawrence and Co. need to string more wins to leap forward to a better record and a worse draft position.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24th
Atlanta Falcons (5-9) at Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
Who to root for: Atlanta Falcons
This one’s for the birds. But the NFL ornithologist in me says that you always root against the Ravens and that an Atlanta win is good for draft position.
Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)
Who to root for: Pittsburgh Steelers
This goes against the tanker’s code, but I don’t subscribe to it. We will know those that don’t read the actual article that call me a hypocrite in the comments. I am absolutely rooting for the Steelers and hoping that the Raiders rebound afterwards.
Detroit Lions (7-7) at Carolina Panthers (5-9)
Who to root for: Carolina Panthers
The Lions are on a roll, but the Panthers head-to-head loss to the Steelers makes them the team to cheer for.
Buffalo Bills (11-3) at Chicago Bears (3-11)
Who to root for: Buffalo Bills
The more the Bears suck, the better the Steelers compensation for Chase Claypool. Usually in this rooting guide, we cheer for the team that has the lesser record. In this instance, the Steeler need the team from the Windy City to continue to blow.
New Orleans Saints (5-9) at Cleveland Browns (6-8)
Who to root for: New Orleans Saints
A New Orleans win is more helpful to your Heroes in Hypocycloids. Plus, rooting against Cleveland is only natural.
Houston Texans (1-12-1) at Tennessee Titans (7-7)
Who to root for: Houston Texans
If the Bears continue to lose and the Texans can manage to steal a couple, the Steelers could possibly have the first selection on Day 2.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25th
Green Bay Packers (5-8) at Miami Dolphins (8-6)
Who to root for: Miami Dolphins
The Packers are starting to find themselves and the Steelers need to continue to watch them win.
Denver Broncos (4-10) at Los Angeles Rams (4-10)
Who to root for: Los Angeles Rams
Denver is bad and at this point, I don’t foresee them winning. The Rams are beaten up but winning could propel them to a better record and that is a plus for the Men of Steel.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) at Arizona Cardinals (4-10)
Who to root for: Arizona Cardinals
No Kyler, but the Bucs aren’t right at all either. Both teams winning would be good, but they can’t so take the team with the lesser record.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 26th
Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)
Who to root for: Indianapolis Colts
The Colts are snake bitten. But if they could find a way to get back on the winning track, the Steelers will pick better.
