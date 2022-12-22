Hear me out. I want the Steelers to win every week, and I don’t believe that i would ever root against them. But fans do want to know where they sit as far as draft position goes in 2023. Again, I really hope the Steelers pick in the 20s. With that probably not being a possibility and my unwillingness to root against them, I could root for certain teams to win to help Pittsburgh’s draft standing. So here is a rooting guide that would help the Steelers keep pace, even with the Steelers winning contests.

First, let’s take a look at the current draft positions as found on Tankathon.

Last Week No. 1 - No Change

1-12-1 (Lost 9 - Week 15 loss to Kansas City)

Remaining Games: at Tennessee, Jacksonville, at Indianapolis

Last Week No. 3 - Up 1 Spot

3-11 (Lost 7 - Week 15 loss to Philadelphia)

Remaining Games: Buffalo, at Detroit, Minnesota

Last Week No. 2 - Down 1 Spot

Broncos 4-10 (Won 1 - Week 15 win over Arizona)

Denver’s Remaining Games: at Los Angeles Rams, at Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers

No. 4) Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams

Last Week No. 4 - No Change

Rams 4-10 (lost 1 - Week 15 loss to Green Bay)

Los Angeles Ram’s Remaining Games: Denver, at Los Angeles Chargers, at Seattle

Last Week No. 6 - Up 1 Spots

4-10 (Lost 4 - Week 15 loss to Denver)

Remaining Games: Tampa Bay, at Atlanta, at San Francisco

Last Week No. 7 - Up 1 Spot

4-9-1 (Lost 4 - Week 15 loss to Minnesota)

Remaining Games: Los Angeles Chargers, at New York Giants, at Indianapolis.

Last Week No. 10 - Up 3 Spots

5-9 (Lost 3 - Week 15 loss to New Orleans)

Remaining Games: at Baltimore, Arizona, Tampa Bay

Last Week No. 9 - Up 1 Spot

5-9 (Lost 1 - Week 15 loss to Pittsburgh)

Remaining Games: Detroit, at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans

Last Week No. 5 - Down 4 Spots

Saints 5-9 (Won 1 - Week 15 win over Atlanta)

New Orleans’ Remaining Games: at Cleveland, at Philadelphia, Carolina

Last Week No. 8 - Down 3 Spots

6-8 (Won 1 - Week 15 win over New England)

Remaining Games: at Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week No. 11 - Down 1 Spot

6-8 (Won 2 - Week 15 win over Dallas)

Remaining Games: at New York Jets, at Houston, Tennessee

No. 13) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns

Last Week No. 12 - Down 1 Spot

Browns 6-8 (Won 1 - Week 15 win over Baltimore)

Cleveland Remaining Games: New Orleans, at Washington, at Pittsburgh

No. 13) Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week No. 13 - No Change

6-8 (Lost 1 - Week 15 win over Carolina)

Have pride or root for them to lose. You fan your way.

Remaining Games: Las Vegas, at Baltimore, Cleveland

Last Week No. 14 - Up 4 Spots

6-8 (Won 2 - Week 15 win over Los Angeles Rams)

Remaining Games: at Miami, Minnesota, Detroit

No. 15) Seattle Seahawks

Last Week No. 16 - Up 1 Spot

7-7 (Lost 2 - Week 15 loss to San Francisco)

Remaining Games: at Kansas City, New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week No. 21 - Up 5 Spots

7-7 (Lost 1 - Week 15 loss to Las Vegas)

Remaining Games: Cincinnati, Miami, at Buffalo

No. 17) New York Jets

Last Week No. 18 - Up 1 Spot

7-7 (Lost 3 - Week 15 loss to Detroit)

Remaining Games: Jacksonville, at Seattle, at Miami

No. 18) Detroit Lions

Last Week No. 15 - Down 3 Spots

7-7 (Won 3 - Week 15 win over New York Jets)

Remaining Games: at Carolina, Chicago, at Green Bay

No. 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week No. 19 - No Change

6-8 (Lost 2 - Week 15 loss to Cincinnati)

Remaining Games: at Arizona, Carolina, at Atlanta

No. 20 Tennessee Titans

Last Week No. 20 - No Change

7-7 (Lost 4 - Week 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

Remaining Games: Houston, Dallas, at Jacksonville

No. 21) Washington Commanders

Last Week No. 22 - Up 1 Spot

7-6-1 (Lost 1 - Week 15 loss to New York Giants)

Remaining Games: at San Francisco, Cleveland, Dallas

No. 22) Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week No. 17 - Down 5 Spots

8-6 (Won 2 - Week 15 vs. Tennessee)

Remaining Games: at Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, at Denver

No. 23 Miami Dolphins (Forfeited Pick)

Last Week No. 24 - Up 1 Spot

8-6 (Lost 3 - Week 15 loss to Buffalo)

Remaining Games: Green Bay, at New England, New York Jets

No. 24 New York Giants

Last Week No. 23 - Down 1 Spot

8-5-1 (Won 1 - Week 15 win over Washington)

Remaining Games: at Minnesota, Indianapolis, at Philadelphia

No. 25 Baltimore Ravens

Last Week No. 25 - No Change

9-5 (Lost 1 - Week 15 loss to Cleveland)

Remaining Games: Atlanta, Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati

No. 26 Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers

Last Week No. 27 - Up 1 Spot

49ers 10-4 (Won 7 - Week 15 win over Seattle)

San Francisco Remaining Games: Washington, at Las Vegas, Arizona

No. 27 Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week No. 26 - Down 1 Spot

10-4 (Won 5 - Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay)

Remaining Games: at New England, Buffalo, Baltimore

No. 28 Dallas Cowboys

Last Week No. 28 - No Change

10-4 (Lost 1 - Week 15 loss to Jacksonville)

Remaining Games: Philadelphia, at Tennessee, at Washington

No. 29 Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week No. 29 - No Change

11-3 (Won 2 - Week 15 win over Houston)

Remaining Games: Seattle, Denver, at Las Vegas

No. 30 Minnesota Vikings

Last Week No. 30 - No Change

11-3 (Won 1 - Week 15 win over Indianapolis)

Remaining Games: New York Giants, at Green Bay, at Chicago

No. 31 Buffalo Bills

Last Week No. 31 - No Change

11-3 (Won 5 - Week 15 win over Miami)

Remaining Games: at Chicago, at Cincinnati, New England

No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week No. 32 - No Change

13-1 (Won 5 - Week 15 win over Chicago)

Remaining Games: at Dallas, New Orleans, New York Giants

Now, let’s take a peek at the games that directly affect the Steelers 2023 draft prospects. (Their prospects, not the actual collegiates).

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22nd

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) at New York Jets (7-7)

Who to root for: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags are up and coming, but they still aren’t there yet. Trevor Lawrence and Co. need to string more wins to leap forward to a better record and a worse draft position.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24th

Atlanta Falcons (5-9) at Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

Who to root for: Atlanta Falcons

This one’s for the birds. But the NFL ornithologist in me says that you always root against the Ravens and that an Atlanta win is good for draft position.

Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)

Who to root for: Pittsburgh Steelers

This goes against the tanker’s code, but I don’t subscribe to it. We will know those that don’t read the actual article that call me a hypocrite in the comments. I am absolutely rooting for the Steelers and hoping that the Raiders rebound afterwards.

Detroit Lions (7-7) at Carolina Panthers (5-9)

Who to root for: Carolina Panthers

The Lions are on a roll, but the Panthers head-to-head loss to the Steelers makes them the team to cheer for.

Buffalo Bills (11-3) at Chicago Bears (3-11)

Who to root for: Buffalo Bills

The more the Bears suck, the better the Steelers compensation for Chase Claypool. Usually in this rooting guide, we cheer for the team that has the lesser record. In this instance, the Steeler need the team from the Windy City to continue to blow.

New Orleans Saints (5-9) at Cleveland Browns (6-8)

Who to root for: New Orleans Saints

A New Orleans win is more helpful to your Heroes in Hypocycloids. Plus, rooting against Cleveland is only natural.

Houston Texans (1-12-1) at Tennessee Titans (7-7)

Who to root for: Houston Texans

If the Bears continue to lose and the Texans can manage to steal a couple, the Steelers could possibly have the first selection on Day 2.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25th

Green Bay Packers (5-8) at Miami Dolphins (8-6)

Who to root for: Miami Dolphins

The Packers are starting to find themselves and the Steelers need to continue to watch them win.

Denver Broncos (4-10) at Los Angeles Rams (4-10)

Who to root for: Los Angeles Rams

Denver is bad and at this point, I don’t foresee them winning. The Rams are beaten up but winning could propel them to a better record and that is a plus for the Men of Steel.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) at Arizona Cardinals (4-10)

Who to root for: Arizona Cardinals

No Kyler, but the Bucs aren’t right at all either. Both teams winning would be good, but they can’t so take the team with the lesser record.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26th

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

Who to root for: Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are snake bitten. But if they could find a way to get back on the winning track, the Steelers will pick better.