Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

Breaking News: Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at age 72

Days before a celebration in Pittsburgh for the 50th anniversary of the legendary Immaculate Reception, Franco Harris, has passed away. He was 72 years old. Stick with BTSC as this sad story continues to develop.

The Steelers War Room: Can the Steelers finish their season with swashbuckling wins?

The Steelers offense is faring better than it did to start the season. Is a playoff push possible and just how many teams since 1978 have gone from 6-8 to make the playoffs or finish with a winning record? This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to check out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

A playoff push?

Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders Rookie Report

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: Getting to know the Steelers Week 16 opponents, the Las Vegas Raiders

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the Raiders of Las Vegas in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Shannon, welcome Dennis Ackerman of Bleav in Raiders to the podcast.

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 Raiders

The passing of Franco Harris

Special Guest: Dennis Ackerman from Bleav in Raiders

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Steelers Stat Geek: How third down is no longer a dead end for the Steelers

The Steelers started out the 2022 season absolutely dreadful on third down. But that surely hasn’t been the case since the bye. How did the change come about? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The Steelers recent success on third down

and more geeky numbers!

