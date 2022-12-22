Jaguars vs. Jets: Thursday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is coming to a close, and it’s Thursday which means it’s time for Thursday Night Football. Considering the game is streamed only on Amazon Prime, it’s the continuation of something new when it comes to watching football. But when it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets

Date: Thursday, Dec. 22

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Amazon Prime

JAX: +2

O/U: 37

Moneyline:

JAX: +105

NYJ: -125

Staff Picks:

There are some prime time games where fans of the black-and-gold couldn’t care less who is victorious. Then there are games which have a level of intrigue to the fan base. This Thursday night, the only reason for the Steelers to watch this game is based on draft order positioning. If the Jaguars are capable of beating the Jets on the road, it would help the Steelers move in the correct direction. However, it would also drop the Jets to 7-8, and the log jam at that record could be great after Week 16. Nonetheless, hopefully it’s a good game. Follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers travel to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 of the regular season.