NFL announces deal with YouTube TV for NFL Sunday Ticket

If you are a fan of an NFL team and don’t live in the local viewing area of said team, you’ve been able to find the games if you want to pay the money for the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Starting in 2023, the Sunday Ticket package isn’t going away, but it is finding a new home. With the contract between the NFL and DirecTV (AT&T) expiring, the league announced they’ve officially reached an agreement with Google (YouTube) to have the Sunday Ticket package available through YouTube TV.

This per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

It’s official: NFL Sunday Ticket has a new home.



The NFL today announced a multi-year agreement with Google granting YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the right to exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the U.S. starting with the 2023 NFL season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2022

So, what does this mean for NFL fans? It means if you want to watch your favorite team’s out-of-market games, you’ll be getting a new streaming subscription starting in 2023.

“We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States access, watch and follow the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this strategic partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans.”

“YouTube has long been a home for football fans, whether they’re streaming live games, keeping up with their home team, or watching the best plays in highlights,” said Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube. “Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. We’re excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere.”

The Sunday Ticket package will be an add-on package on YouTube TV and standalone a-la-carte on YouTube Primetime Channels.

The Sunday Ticket package won’t be changing, consisting of all out-of-market Sunday regular-season NFL games (based on viewer’s location) broadcast on FOX and CBS, NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans in the United States the ability to follow all their favorite teams and players no matter where they live. Updated NFL Sunday Ticket product features and functionality will be announced ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Google (YouTube) out-bid the front-runner Apple+ for the rights to Sunday Ticket, and it is expected to be a similar cost to the subscriber as it was during AT&T/DirecTV.

