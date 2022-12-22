Steelers Injury Report: 3 players questionable for Saturday night

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited Sunday’s game with the Panthers with no significant injuries reported after the game. Being on a short week with their next game on Saturday, the Steelers are giving their injury statuses based on only two actual practices. In the injury report on Thursday, there were seven players who did not participate while none were limited. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, three players are questionable for Saturday night’s game.

Two players who did not suit up for the Steelers in Week 15 were quarterback Kenny Pickett with a concussion and linebacker Myles Jack with a groin. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Kenny Pickett has come through the protocol and has just one more box to check. Much like Tomlin stated during the press conference, Kenny Pickett was listed as a full participant Tuesday. As for Myles Jack, he was listed as still being limited on Tuesday. For practice Wednesday, Pickett was a full participant while Jack was once again limited. Both players were full participants on Thursday with Kenny Pickett having no injury status. As for Myles Jack, he’s one of the questionable players for Week 16.

Three players who were specifically brought up as new injuries for this week by Coach Tomlin in his Tuesday press conference were Terrell Edmunds with a hamstring, Diontae Johnson with a toe, and Derek Watt with an ankle. Although Coach Tomlin said that their participation may be limited early in the week, he did not believe the injuries would impact their status for Saturday’s game. In Tuesdays estimated report, Terrell Edmunds was listed as not participating while Diontae Johnson and Derek Watt were limited. On Wednesday, Derek Watt improved to a full participant while neither Edmunds nor Johnson were able to practice. Just like Wednesday, Derek Watt was a full participant while Diontae Johnson and Terrell Edmunds did not practice on Thursday. For this reason, both Johnson and Edmunds are questionable for Saturday night's game.

One player who missed practice almost all of last week but still participated in the game in a limited fashion was tight end Pat Freiermuth. On Tuesday’s report, Freiermuth was listed as a full participant. When it came to taking the field on Wednesday, Freiermuth was a full participant as well as on Thursday. Freiermuth has no injury status for Saturday night’s game.

Two players were listed as not participating but due to a coach's decision on Tuesday. As has happened in the past, the two players were Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi. Wednesday saw Cam Heyward return as a full participant while Larry Ogunjobi did not practice and had his status changed to where he is dealing with a toe injury. On Thursday, neither player practiced once again but neither of them have any injury status for Saturday.

The other player listed as limited for Tuesday’s estimated report was running back Najee Harris with a hip injury. On Wednesday, Harris did not take the field for practice for the Steelers. Thursday saw Harris return as a full participant and he has no injury status for this week.

The final player on the injury report on Tuesday was another holdover from last week’s list. Cornerback Josh Jackson was listed with an ankle injury, but was a full participant if practice would have been held on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Jackson was on the practice field as a full participant. Interestingly, Jackson is listed as not participating in Thursday’s practice but does not have an injury status for the game.

As for the new name added on Wednesday, J.C. Hassenauer did not practice but it was not related to injury and was described as personal reasons. Hassenauer did not practice on Thursday for the same reason but does not have an injury status for Saturday.

One new player added to the injury report for Thursday was wide receiver George Pickens who popped up with an illness. Although he did not practice Thursday, Pickens does not have any injury status for the game and is expected to play.

As for the Raiders’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.