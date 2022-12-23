Steelers Nation is in mourning. As the Pittsburgh Steelers were set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and retire the number 32 of Franco Harris, his tragic passing this week has turned things from joy into sadness. Now the 2022 Steelers are designated with the task to take the field and honor a legend on a night where he should have been in attendance.

Will the Steelers play inspired after the loss of one of their all-time greats? How much will the weather be a factor? Can the Steelers get over their lack of recent success against the Raiders?

This Saturday night will answer these questions as the Steelers look to make it a special night. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 16 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 16:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Saturday, December 24

Kickoff: 8:15 P.M. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Odds: Pittsburgh (-2.5; O/U (38.5) — DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on KDKA-CBS and nationally on NFL Network with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, and Michael Irvin as commentators and Allison Williams and Steve Wyche as sideline reporters.

Online: NFL Game Pass offers live games for international viewers (excluding USA, Canada, and China) and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL+ Premium offers nationally televised games with a subscription in the U.S. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 225 or channel 85.

You can also follow Behind the Steel Curtain on Twitter or in the game thread article to catch all of the highlights. Be sure to check back with BTSC after the game for our post-match roundup, and subscribe to BTSC Steelers Radio on YouTube to catch The Steelers Post Game Show with Daniel J and Big Bro Scho.