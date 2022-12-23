Looking for contributors for the annual BTSC Big Board

The 2023 NFL Draft is just over four months away, which means we are in the beginning stages of draft season! We are excited to bring you the BTSC Big Board once again, and we would love to have you be a part of it.

This board originated in 2020, when long-time BTSC member Scott Pavelle (AKA DropTheHammer), took his outstanding big board elsewhere and moved on to brighter and better things. This board was the center of draft conversation for years at BTSC, and the commentary and feedback from the community was unparalleled. After realizing there would no longer be a big board here, Ryland B., Pittsblitz56, and myself discussed ideas as to how we could create a unique draft board that is centered on the involvement of this great BTSC community.

This board has now become a staple of the BTSC community each draft season, as no other draft board anywhere is created by a collaboration of both staff writers and its community members. The rankings themselves are my own rankings I create and update throughout the draft process, while the measurables and stats are compiled by one of our site moderators, SNW. The analysis is a group effort that, in 2022, included myself, Jeremy Betz, Shannon White, K.T. Smith, and Geoffrey Benedict. We were also joined by BTSC members Necks Nation, Itz Just Noah, and skyfire322, with volunteer writer Ryland B. continuing to be one of the key contributors to this piece of work.

If you are an active member of BTSC, whether that be as a reader, commenter, or listener, and if you are an active NFL Draft and college football follower who shares an interest in watching game tape of college prospects, we would love to have you join us in creating this mega draft board.

If you have interest in using your knowledge about the 2023 NFL Draft class for articles that will be published on the front page of BTSC throughout the spring, you can reach out to me by sending me an email at andrewwilbur11@gmail.com, or you can message me on Twitter @Andrew_Wilbar. This is an excellent opportunity to display your NFL Draft intellect and opinion, and we would be delighted to have you join us for the putting together of this fantastic board.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comment section below. Let’s have a great draft season, and as always...

Go Steelers!