Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: An Immaculate Christmas

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the black and gold. This week they present a special performance of “An Immaculate Christmas.” Plus, Mitch leads the league in stats we’ve never heard of. Canada’s resume is rising. And why fans need to quit their grinching when it comes to Marcus Allen.

Steelers Preview: Steelers vs. Raiders means a little bit more this year

This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Let’s Ride Friday: There’s only one way for the Steelers to truly honor Franco vs. the Raiders

The Steelers and Raiders are an iconic rivalry in the NFL, and the Week 16 game will have plenty of significant for the home team. But if the Steelers are hopeful to honor the late, great Franco Harris, there’s only one way to do it. Jeff Hartman of BTSC delivers the goods in this podcast, as well as NFL Picks, his DraftKings Sportsbook parlay, the Hart to Heart and more!!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

