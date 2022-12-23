3 must-watch games for Steelers fans in Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to keeping rolling after their win in Week 15 as they host the Las Vegas Raiders in prime time on Christmas Eve. With plenty other NFL games happening throughout Week 16, there are several games Steelers’ fans may want to keep track of. This week, none of the matchups are taking place during the Steelers game since they are playing in prime time.

First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. Of the three games, two finished in walk-off fashion. When it comes to the betting lines for the game, the following information is the current consensus spread this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

This game was frustrating to watch for a Steelers fan because of what happened the previous week. The Steelers had every opportunity to beat the Ravens but turned the ball over and got a field goal blocked which added up to be the difference in the game. The Ravens played a clean game. This week against the Browns, the Ravens were the ones turning the ball over, got a field goal blocked and had another one missed by Justin Tucker, and therefore they weren’t really in it at the end. If only they had done one of those things against the Steelers, or the Steelers not having done what they did, and things would be so much different. Oh well.

This was a pretty good game and was ultimately a back-and-forth contest. The Bills had the lead at halftime, but Miami scored the next 16 points after the intermission. Buffalo was able to tie it up in the fourth and ultimately win on a last-second kick and propel themselves into the postseason.

If you haven’t seen the ending of this game, I don’t know which rock you’re living under but I’m somewhat jealous that you have such an elusive location at your disposal. It’s one thing to try to win a game, but it’s another thing to do something ridiculously boneheaded and lose it for your team at the very end. The Raiders got one handed to them on a silver (and black) platter. Hopefully they don’t have it happen again this week.

For Week 16, here are the three games which I think are the most much-watch games, whether or not they affect the Steelers:

Saturday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: BUF (-8)

If the Bears keep losing, the second-round pick the Steelers will receive will remain the 33rd overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft. For this reason, it’s a game worth paying attention to when the rest of the league doesn’t offer that much.

Saturday at 1:00 PM on FOX

Spread: BAL (-7.5)

So much has been put into the Steelers Christmas Eve game that it’s easy to forget their next opponent is traveling to Baltimore. Lamar Jackson will once again be on the sidelines, and the Ravens just can’t score points recently. They are a team on a downward trend playing a team in a lower tier of the NFL. It should be interesting to see how it plays out

Saturday at 4:25 PM on FOX

Spread: DAL (-5)

It’s a matchup of two teams with double-digit wins, so it is noteworthy. Yes, Jalen Hurts looks as if he’s not going to play. But both these teams look to be headed into the postseason and how they play as it approaches will be quite telling. If the Eagles look just as good with Gardner Minshew, look out. I just think this game will go a long way in the perception of the NFC heading into the final two weeks of the 2022 season.

So there are the three main matchups which I believe Steelers fans would see as a must-watch game. This week, I just went with what I thought were some interesting games and included the Steelers next opponent.

Obviously Steelers games are the ones fans care the most about, but there is other good football to be watched. Which of these other games will be the one you will check in on the most? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.