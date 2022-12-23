Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 16 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

1. Steelers Nation is still shocked by the sudden loss of Franco Harris. With today being the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception it stings even worse. Other than the Immaculate Reception, what’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Franco Harris? (For example, mine is “Franco Harris’ moves!” from the Steelers 12 Days of Christmas song.)

2. On Wednesday it was announced that Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt were selected to the Pro Bowl for the 2022 NFL season. The Steelers also announced that Cam Heyward, Alex Highsmith, Pat Freiermuth, and Derek Watt were selected as alternates. Of the four alternates, who do you think, if any of them, was the biggest snub?

3. Going off the previous question, is there anyone else on the team that deserved to at least be an alternate?

4. The NFL announced a new deal for Sunday Ticket starting next season with YouTube TV. Have you been a Sunday Ticket subscriber before? With it now being through a streaming service, will you be more likely or less likely to purchase it?

5. The big game between the Steelers and Raiders is all but here. How do you think it plays out tomorrow night?

6. With Christmas two days away, what is a special holiday tradition that is unique to you and your family? If you don’t celebrate Christmas, pick any other holiday from throughout the year.

