The road-tested Pittsburgh Steelers get back to the semi-friendly confines of Acrisure Stadium by hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. It is semi-friendly considering the team’s poor record at home, as well as their recent record vs. the Raiders. With inquiries, story lines, and more, I’ve compiled a list of predictions (some basic, and some utterly idiotic) to look for in this challenging home contest.

For those new to the article, I sometimes come close, but ultimately whiff on most of my predictions. Let’s see if I can get lucky this week.

In lieu of this week’s circumstances, we are going to take a reprieve from bizarre predictions for this column.

The celebration and number retirement of Franco Harris is a perfect tribute to a black and gold hero.

Kenny Pickett goes 19 of 30 with two scoring tosses.

Pat Freiermuth catches 8 balls to lead the Steelers in catches and scores a TD.

Diontae Johnson leads the team in targets, but still doesn’t score his first TD of 2022.

George Pickens catches 5 balls on 5 targets.

Najee Harris gains 80 yards on the ground and gets into the end zone. To celebrate he merely points to the heavens.

The Steelers get four sacks, two by T.J. Watt, one by Larry Ogunjobi and one by Alex Highsmith.

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Arthur Maulet intercept David Carr.

The Steelers rushing defense excels against the run, holding Josh Jacobs to under 60 yards.

The Steelers get two touchdown on the day, as Najee Harris catches a fourth-down ball inches from the turf after being deflected off of the hands of Jaylen Warren. Harris scampers down the left sideline as the Steelers win with no time left on the clock 13-7.

Will any of this actually happen? I’ll bet at least one or two. Heck, maybe every one of them. Be sure to post your predictions — basic or bizarre — below.